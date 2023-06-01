 Skip to main content

Range Rover, Defender, Discovery, Jaguar become distinct brands in JLR’s EV shift

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Jun 1 2023 - 2:30 pm PT
Jaguar Land Rover, or JLR as it’s now known, is breaking into four sub-brands as part of its new corporate identity. Range Rover, Defender, Discovery, and Jaguar will become their own distinct brands as the automaker moves toward an electric future with a new logo.

The new corporate identity and logo are part of JLRs move to maximize each brand’s potential, embodying “elegance, modernity, and the company’s forward-thinking essence.”

JLR says the rebranding is the next step in its Reimagine strategy, revealed in 2021. At “the heart of its Reimagine plan” is electrification, according to the company. Plans initially called for Jaguar to emerge as an all-electric brand by 2030, while Land Rover was due to release six EV variants through its three brands, Range Rover, Discovery, and Defender.

Jaguar will still be entirely electric, while the Range Rover, Discovery, and Defender brands will each release at least one electric model by the end of the decade.

According to the latest update, “the Land Rover brand will remain a key part of the company’s DNA,” and the heritage mark will remain on its vehicles, online platform, and retail stores.

2024 Jaguar I-Pace (Source: Jaguar)

What’s next for Jaguar, Range Rover, and Discovery

Jaguar is the only brand of the group with a purely electric car so far with the I-PACE, which received a refresh for the 2024 model year, including an improved design and tech upgrades.

After revealing plans to transition its Halewood plant on the outskirts of Liverpool last year to build electric models, reports suggested at least three EVs would be built at the facility.

Although JLR initially confirmed some of the models being built at the plant, including the Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discover Sport, both due for electric upgrades, the third wasn’t revealed until March.

Range-Rover-electric-SUV
Range Rover Velar PHEV (Source: Range Rover)

A company update in March (via Autocar) revealed the third would be an electric Range Rover Velar.

The new Range Rover EV is slated to ride on JLR’s new EMA platform, designed for smaller Land Rover vehicles, and will rival the upcoming Porsche Macan EV. JLR has said the EMA platform will feature 800-V hardware, similar to that of the Porsche and Audi co-developed PPE platform.

