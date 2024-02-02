Podcast: Elon’s Tesla CEO package gone, Cybertruck’s PowerShare, GM goes back to PHEVs

On the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss Elon Musk’s $55 billion Tesla compensation package getting rescinded, Cybertruck’s PowerShare details coming, GM goes back to plug-in-hybrids, and more.
- Elon Musk’s $55 billion Tesla CEO compensation gets voided by judge
- Tesla Cybertruck can power your home with Powershare for ~$4000 installation cost
- Tesla Cybertruck wheel covers cause unusual wear, will be redesigned
- Tesla to build small new LFP battery cell factory with CATL machines, report says
- Tesla drops Model Y price in Canada, now access up to $12,000 rebate in Quebec
- ‘World’s largest EV range test’ sees Tesla dethroned by an automaker you may not know yet
- Majority of dealers complain US is bringing them too fast into the EV future
- GM ‘all-in on EVs’ goes back to plug-in hybrids amid setback with its electric car plans
