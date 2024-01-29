Quick EV acceleration is a safety feature, says Stellantis CEO

Quick acceleration is often used as a selling point for high-performance cars, but can it actually be safer? The instant acceleration of an EV not only offers a more nimble driving experience but it should be a safety feature argues Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares.

Is quick EV acceleration a safety feature?

“The acceleration power is first a matter of safety,” Tavares recently told journalists (via Top Gear). It’s not all about speeding, “It is first a matter of overtaking in safe conditions.”

Tavares explained that “making sure you can change lanes” or pass a truck when needed can be a key safety feature. The instant acceleration of an EV is about having the “power to overtake in safe conditions,” Stellantis’ CEO said.

Stellantis revealed its second global EV platform, STLA Large, earlier this month. The first Jeep and Dodge EVs launching in the US this year will be powered by the new platform.

The company claims its new platform features “segment-leading capabilities.” This includes up to 500 miles range and power “that will outperform any of the existing Hellcat V-8s.” Stellantis brands, including Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, and Maserati, will also use the underpinnings.

Stellantis aims for 50% of US sales to be electric by 2030, with 100% in Europe. Tavares believes STLA Large will be a “driving force” as the first Jeep and Dodge EVs roll out.

Electrek’s Take

How many times have you been behind a semi-truck that won’t stop swerving? It seems to happen almost every time I’m on the highway.

It’s reassuring knowing you can get around without lagging or having to panic that it will bump you while passing.

As Tavares put it, “There is nothing more difficult than starting to overtake a truck and then having to jump on the brakes because you just discovered that the acceleration of the car you’re driving is not good enough to overtake in safe conditions.”

“From that perspective the BEV technology is great.” I agree. For those of us who have been driving EVs for years, the comments may seem obvious.

However, Tavares has a point here. Quick EV acceleration could be considered a safety feature. It doesn’t give people to drive like race car drivers but to pass a truck in safe conditions or change lanes when needed, it’s helpful.

What do you guys think? Do you agree with Tavares? Let us know in the comments.