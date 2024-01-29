BYD is launching its new Seal U on Volkswagen’s home turf to rival the ID.4

A new Seal is slated to enter the EV race in Europe. BYD is launching its Seal U, an electric SUV version of the Seal sedan, to take on Volkswagen’s ID.4.

BYD introduced its popular Seal electric sedan to European customers in September. The Seal was the fifth EV to join BYD’s European lineup with the Han, Tang, Atto 3, and Dolphin.

The Seal is a sporty sedan based on BYD’s e-Platform 3.0 featuring its Blade Batteries (82.5 kWh) and cell-to-body technology. BYD’s Seal has 354 mi (570 km) WLTP range and charges from 30% to 80% in 26 minutes. It also comes with a standard heat pump and V2L capabilities.

Now, a new model is joining the lineup. BYD is launching its Seal U to take on a key segment. The BYD Seal U is an electric SUV that will compete with the VW ID.4, Ford Mustang Mach-E, and Skoda Enyaq.

BYD’s Seal U is a spacious and practical electric SUV with space for five or generous cargo. The U stands for utility. At 4.79 m (189″) long, the Seal U features up to 570 liters (20 cubic feet) of space in the trunk that can expand to 1,449 liters (51 cubic feet).

Michael Shu, Managing Director of BYD Europe, speaks at the IAA (Source: BYD)

Can the BYD Seal U compete with VW’s ID.4?

Despite just adding a “U” to the name, the electric SUV has little in common with the sporty Seal sedan. It’s based on a different platform with a more relaxed steering and chassis.

The interior is designed to rival luxury brands on their home turf with an elegant, modern feel. It even includes the same imitation crystal trim as BMW.

Like many EVs in China, the Seal U includes entertainment like a selfie camera and karaoke microphone.

BYD’s Seal U is offered in two Blade Battery options – 72 or 87 kWh. The electric SUV has up to 261 miles (420 km) or 310 miles (500 km) WLTP range, depending on the battery.

The BYD Seal U is poised to rival VW’s ID.4 at 4.59 m (180.5″) long with 19.2 cubic feet of trunk space that can expand to 55.6 cubic feet.

BYD introduces new Seal U in Europe (Source: BYD Europe/ Youtube)

Volkswagen said it delivered about 30,000 ID 4’s in Germany last year (+62.9% YOY). BYD recently overtook VW in sales in China after a 15-year run. Can its new Seal U help it boost sales on Volkswagen’s home turf?

BYD is launching the Seal U at 41,990 euros ($45,000). VW’s upgraded ID.4, introduced in October with up to 550 km (342 miles) WLTP range, launched for 40,335 euros ($43,600).

Source: Automobilwoche