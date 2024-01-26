Podcast: next-gen Tesla in 2025, TSLA earnings, Porsche Macan EV unveiled, and more

On the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss next-gen Tesla vehicles coming in 2025, TSLA earnings, the Porsche Macan EV being unveiled, and more.
- Tesla (TSLA) releases Q4 2023 results: slight miss on earnings
- Tesla (TSLA) warns of ‘notably lower’ growth in 2024
- Elon Musk: Tesla aims for next-gen EV to come in late 2025
- Elon Musk: automakers don’t believe Tesla Full Self-Driving is real
- Tesla finally releases FSD v12, its last hope for self-driving
- Elon Musk tries to explain his ask for more control over Tesla, but TSLA not buying it
- Tesla Model 3 Performance resfesh spotted in the wild
- Porsche finally unveils the sporty all-electric Macan EV with up to 381 miles range
- We got an up-close look at Gravity with Lucid Motors’ SVP of Design and Brand, Derek Jenkins
- Honda’s first electric SUV, the 2024 Prologue, boasts nearly 300 miles range for under $49K
- Polestar (PSNY) to cut 15 percent of global jobs amid slowing EV sales, weak market share
