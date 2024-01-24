Tesla (TSLA) releases Q4 2023 results: slight miss on earnings

Tesla (TSLA) released its financial results and shareholders letter for the fourth quarter and full-year 2023 after market close today.
Tesla Q4 2023 earnings expectations
As we reported in our Tesla Q4 2023 earnings preview yesterday, the Wall Street consensus for this quarter was $25.640 billion in revenue and earnings of $0.73 per share.
Tesla Q4 2023 financial results
Just after the market close today, Tesla released its financial results and confirmed that it did miss expectations with earnings of $0.71 per share (non-GAAP) and revenue with $25.167 billion during the last quarter.
The actual GAAP earnings are actually much higher at $2.27 per share. Tesla explained:
One-time non-cash tax benefit of $5.9B recorded in Q4 for the release of valuation allowance on certain deferred tax assets.
Tesla’s gross margin on vehicles is down again this quarter, albeit slightly: 17.6% down from %17.9.
Top comment by LR
Decent set of results in the context of expectations but Income before taxes is down 50% vs. Q4 of 2022 (ignoring movement in the income tax line - likely related to IRA subsidies to manufacturers), and very little growth vs prior year's Q4. Unit costs are down - kudos controlling costs Tesla, but unit revenues have declines at double the pace (vs Q4 '22). Reg credits unchanged, so little impact on results. Based on their language, no growth expected in '24 - makes sense given the product line and very limited CT sales.
That’s due to price cuts, which are still coming at a higher pace than cost-cutting. The automaker still managed to reduce cost in Q4:
Cost of goods sold per vehicle declined sequentially in Q4. Our team remains focused on growing our output, investing in our future growth and finding additional cost efficiencies in 2024.
- Tesla (TSLA) warns of ‘notably lower’ growth in 2024
- Elon Musk: Tesla aims for next-gen EV to come in late 2025
Here’s Tesla’s Q4 2023 shareholder presentation in full:
Here’s Tesla’s conference call for the Q4 2023 results:
