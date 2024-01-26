Median EV range hits 270 miles in 2023 – that’s plenty for an average weekly commute

EVs are advancing at a record pace. The median EV range reached 270 miles for 2023 models. That’s 13 miles more than 2022MY vehicles and more than enough to cover the average weekly commute for US drivers.

2023 median EV range covers an average week’s drive

Automakers are developing new tech and materials to enable electric vehicles to travel longer and more efficiently.

According to EPA data, the median EV range hit 270 miles for ’23 model year vehicles. That’s nearly 200 miles more than where it was ten years ago (82). It’s also plenty for an average weekly commute in the US.

The average US driver travels around 37 miles per day, according to figures from the Department of Transportation.

With an average of 259 miles driven weekly, most EVs have plenty of range to cover your weekly commute. And for homeowners, waking up to a full charge beats stopping at the gas station.

Automakers are releasing new, longer-range EVs like the Lucid Air Grand Touring with up to 516 miles EPA estimated range.

Median EV range 2011 – 2023 (Source: US Department of Energy/ EPA)

Although range is often cited as one of the biggest reasons drivers hold off on buying an electric car, many EVs offer over 300 miles nowadays. There were over 25 EVs that exceeded the 300-mile mark last year. That’s nearly double the number from two years ago.

With several new models rolling out this year, like Jeep’s Wagoneer S with around 400 miles range expected, the number is expected to climb again this year. Here’s a look at the longest range EVs in 2024.

Rank Electric Vehicle EPA est range

(miles) 1 Lucid Air Grand Touring 516 2 Chevy Silverado EV 450 3 Lucid Air Sapphire 427 4 Lucid Air Touring 425 5 Lucid Air Pure 419 6 Tesla Model S 405 7 Rivian R1S Dual-Motor Max Pack 400 7 (tie) Rivian R1T Dual Motor Max Pack 400 8 Hyundai IONIQ 6 LR 361 9 Fisker Ocean Extreme 360 10 Tesla Model 3 LR 358 11 Mercedes EQS 450 Plus 352 11 (tie) Rivian R1S Dual-Motor Large Pack 352 11 (tie) Rivian R1T Dual-Motor Large Pack 352 12 Tesla Model X 348 13 Tesla Model X Plaid 333 14 VinFast VF9 Eco 330 15 BMW iX XDrive50 324 15(tie) Chevy Blazer EV 324 Top 15 longest range EVs in 2024

Average EV prices have also fallen significantly, coming within $2,040 of the average gas-powered vehicle at $50,798. Tesla was slightly below the EV average at $50,051.

Electrek’s Take

270 miles is plenty for a week’s worth of driving with most drivers in the US. That’s a big accomplishment, considering just ten years ago, the median EV range was 82.

Imagine in another ten years? Automakers are racing to release new innovations that improve range and efficiency.

Although 500+ miles range is a bit much, in my opinion, it does serve a purpose for those looking for that kind of range.

For the rest of us, with enough range to drive from NYC to Boston, the average EV nowadays provides more than enough.