Median EV range hits 270 miles in 2023 – that’s plenty for an average weekly commute

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Jan 26 2024 - 7:21 am PT
36 Comments
Median-EV-range-2023

EVs are advancing at a record pace. The median EV range reached 270 miles for 2023 models. That’s 13 miles more than 2022MY vehicles and more than enough to cover the average weekly commute for US drivers.

2023 median EV range covers an average week’s drive

Automakers are developing new tech and materials to enable electric vehicles to travel longer and more efficiently.

According to EPA data, the median EV range hit 270 miles for ’23 model year vehicles. That’s nearly 200 miles more than where it was ten years ago (82). It’s also plenty for an average weekly commute in the US.

The average US driver travels around 37 miles per day, according to figures from the Department of Transportation.

With an average of 259 miles driven weekly, most EVs have plenty of range to cover your weekly commute. And for homeowners, waking up to a full charge beats stopping at the gas station.

Automakers are releasing new, longer-range EVs like the Lucid Air Grand Touring with up to 516 miles EPA estimated range.

median-ev-range-2023
Median EV range 2011 – 2023 (Source: US Department of Energy/ EPA)

Although range is often cited as one of the biggest reasons drivers hold off on buying an electric car, many EVs offer over 300 miles nowadays. There were over 25 EVs that exceeded the 300-mile mark last year. That’s nearly double the number from two years ago.

With several new models rolling out this year, like Jeep’s Wagoneer S with around 400 miles range expected, the number is expected to climb again this year. Here’s a look at the longest range EVs in 2024.

RankElectric VehicleEPA est range
(miles)
1Lucid Air Grand Touring516
2Chevy Silverado EV450
3Lucid Air Sapphire427
4Lucid Air Touring425
5Lucid Air Pure419
6Tesla Model S405
7Rivian R1S Dual-Motor Max Pack400
7 (tie)Rivian R1T Dual Motor Max Pack400
8Hyundai IONIQ 6 LR361
9Fisker Ocean Extreme360
10Tesla Model 3 LR358
11Mercedes EQS 450 Plus352
11 (tie)Rivian R1S Dual-Motor Large Pack352
11 (tie)Rivian R1T Dual-Motor Large Pack352
12Tesla Model X348
13Tesla Model X Plaid333
14VinFast VF9 Eco330
15BMW iX XDrive50324
15(tie)Chevy Blazer EV324
Top 15 longest range EVs in 2024

Average EV prices have also fallen significantly, coming within $2,040 of the average gas-powered vehicle at $50,798. Tesla was slightly below the EV average at $50,051.

Electrek’s Take

Top comment by CarGuyCarl

Liked by 12 people

The problem with these range numbers is they are not highway range numbers, and that’s where range matters most.

View all comments

270 miles is plenty for a week’s worth of driving with most drivers in the US. That’s a big accomplishment, considering just ten years ago, the median EV range was 82.

Imagine in another ten years? Automakers are racing to release new innovations that improve range and efficiency.

Although 500+ miles range is a bit much, in my opinion, it does serve a purpose for those looking for that kind of range.

For the rest of us, with enough range to drive from NYC to Boston, the average EV nowadays provides more than enough.

