GM Energy will offer FreeWire’s unique charging solutions to fleets via new partnership

Budding EV charging developer FreeWire Technologies gained a significant player in the automotive industry to help get its turnkey charging solutions out to more customers. Today, FreeWire shared that it has partnered with GM Energy to help deploy the former’s ultra-fast EV chargers to commercial and fleet customers in the US.

Although we’ve only been following FreeWire Technologies for the past year or so, the EV fast charging and energy management solutions company was founded in 2014. During its decade-long tenure, it has been helping expedite the world’s transition to electric vehicles by developing more efficient charging solutions.

FreeWire currently develops and sells a lineup of turnkey battery-integrated piles it calls Boost Chargers, as well as proprietary management software to help them operate after installation using existing low-voltage and low-power grid connections while still delivering DC EV charging performance levels.

Last summer, we saw FreeWire Technologies relaunch an AI platform acquired in late 2022 under its own umbrella as Mobilyze Pro – software that can help businesses predict the best locations to install its EV chargers.

With a growing lineup of Boost Chargers and software to support that technology and the customers using it, FreeWire Technologies looks to expedite its expansion with the help of

GM Energy.

Source: FreeWire Technologies

GM Energy to begin offering FreeWire EV chargers soon

FreeWire outlined details of its new collaboration with GM in a press release this morning, relaying that its home and commercial charging arm, GM Energy, will begin offering its products very soon.

By integrating its Boost Chargers into GM Energy’s energy management ecosystem, FreeWire hopes it can provide more US customers with an easy solution for electric transportation – especially those customers who may not have the local grid capacity, funding, or permitting requirements to install a more traditional charging pile. Per FreeWire founder and CEO Arcady Sosinov:

We applaud the work that GM Energy is doing to drive the national energy transition and provide holistic solutions to their customers. This collaboration between FreeWire and GM Energy will provide customers with a comprehensive electrification solution that helps them efficiently transition to a more sustainable future.

In addition to its collaboration with GM Energy, FreeWire states the agreement also enables GM’s business-focused Envolve arm to offer its commercial customers its turnkey energy solutions. FreeWire says GM Energy will begin offering its Boost Chargers to customers in early 2024.