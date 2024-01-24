 Skip to main content

GM Energy will offer FreeWire’s unique charging solutions to fleets via new partnership

Avatar for Scooter Doll  | Jan 24 2024 - 6:00 am PT
0 Comments
GM FreeWire

Budding EV charging developer FreeWire Technologies gained a significant player in the automotive industry to help get its turnkey charging solutions out to more customers. Today, FreeWire shared that it has partnered with GM Energy to help deploy the former’s ultra-fast EV chargers to commercial and fleet customers in the US.

Although we’ve only been following FreeWire Technologies for the past year or so, the EV fast charging and energy management solutions company was founded in 2014. During its decade-long tenure, it has been helping expedite the world’s transition to electric vehicles by developing more efficient charging solutions.

FreeWire currently develops and sells a lineup of turnkey battery-integrated piles it calls Boost Chargers, as well as proprietary management software to help them operate after installation using existing low-voltage and low-power grid connections while still delivering DC EV charging performance levels.

Last summer, we saw FreeWire Technologies relaunch an AI platform acquired in late 2022 under its own umbrella as Mobilyze Pro – software that can help businesses predict the best locations to install its EV chargers.

With a growing lineup of Boost Chargers and software to support that technology and the customers using it, FreeWire Technologies looks to expedite its expansion with the help of
GM Energy.

GM FreeWire
Source: FreeWire Technologies

GM Energy to begin offering FreeWire EV chargers soon

FreeWire outlined details of its new collaboration with GM in a press release this morning, relaying that its home and commercial charging arm, GM Energy, will begin offering its products very soon.

By integrating its Boost Chargers into GM Energy’s energy management ecosystem, FreeWire hopes it can provide more US customers with an easy solution for electric transportation – especially those customers who may not have the local grid capacity, funding, or permitting requirements to install a more traditional charging pile. Per FreeWire founder and CEO Arcady Sosinov:

We applaud the work that GM Energy is doing to drive the national energy transition and provide holistic solutions to their customers. This collaboration between FreeWire and GM Energy will provide customers with a comprehensive electrification solution that helps them efficiently transition to a more sustainable future.

In addition to its collaboration with GM Energy, FreeWire states the agreement also enables GM’s business-focused Envolve arm to offer its commercial customers its turnkey energy solutions. FreeWire says GM Energy will begin offering its Boost Chargers to customers in early 2024.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

GM

GM

GM designs and manufactures a few electric vehic…
EV Charging

EV Charging
FreeWire GM Energy

Author

Avatar for Scooter Doll Scooter Doll

Scooter Doll is a writer, designer and tech enthusiast born in Chicago and based on the West Coast. When he’s not offering the latest tech how tos or insights, he’s probably watching Chicago sports.
Please send any tips or suggestions, or dog photos to him at scooter@9to5mac.com