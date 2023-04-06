Freewire’s game-changing EV charging solutions expand outside the US into the EU

Freewire Technologies’ unique approach to EV light charging infrastructure is already setting the stage to quickly bolster available chargers under the Biden administration’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program, but Freewire is now setting its sights on Europe with a second headquarters.

Freewire Technologies is an EV fast charging and energy management solutions company founded in 2014 that is expediting the world’s transition to electric vehicles by providing more scrappy and turnkey infrastructure to grids around the US.

The company first caught our attention back in 2018 when Volvo Cars invested in it, but most recently, we got a look at its technology at CES and were extremely impressed with its potential. Rather than take the tedious approach of many charging networks requiring high-voltage connection to the local grid, extensive installation labor, and plenty of red tape from municipal governments, Freewire has created a lineup of turnkey battery-integrated piles it calls Boost Chargers.

These fast chargers utilize integrated battery storage and proprietary management software to operate using existing low voltage and low-power grid connections while still delivering DC charging capabilities.

For instance, Freewire’s Boost Charger 200 features a 160 kWh battery capacity and only needs an eighth of the input power of a traditional charging pile while still delivering 200 kW to any and all EV models that plug in. That equates to up to 200 miles of range after just 15 minutes of charging.

This unique technology enables more cost-effective deployments anywhere that can be completed in a matter of a couple of days if not hours. Freewire’s approach also makes the Boost Chargers easy to scale or relocate without cities or businesses having to commit to permanent installation.

Its unique spin on EV charging infrastructure is a huge reason why Freewire was specifically mentioned in the fact sheet of the Biden Administration’s NEVI program. As Freewire looks to expand its technologies in the US, it is already working to bring the same low-cost, energy-efficient perks to customers in Europe as well.



A Boost Charger recently installed in Belgium / Credit: Freewire Technologies

Freewire to open new headquarters, bring charging to EU

This morning, Freewire technologies announced a larger expansion into Europe with a new headquarters in Banbury, Oxfordshire, UK – which will see a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 19. The new headquarters will also include a sales and demonstration center and serve as the company’s hub as it expands through the EU.

The company states its initial focus will be on the UK, Ireland, and Benelux region, followed by Spain and Italy later this year before expanding to other markets. Freewire already has some Boost Chargers deployed in the EU through a previously announced partnership with BP, which was followed by a partnership with car dealership Bauwelinck (seen above) this past February. Freewire’s European head of sales, James Jean-Louis, spoke to the continued expansion overseas:

Our expansion in Europe is a milestone FreeWire has reached following a year of major growth. We have increased our headcount by 70% and deployed Boost Chargers in four new countries just in the last 12 months. FreeWire is well-positioned to tap into the growing European market. We see a major opportunity to offer reliable, flexible, and cost-effective infrastructure that can be deployed quickly to support the rapid increase in demand for ultrafast EV charging in Europe.

Freewire states it has also established a partnership with regional fuel station operator Otamar and recently completed its first Boost Charger installation in the Galicia region of Spain along a major highway near the border with Portugal.

Next, Freewire will continue to build out its team in Europe while establishing new charging partnerships in the markets mentioned above. Check out the company’s unique Boost Charger technology explained below.