FreeWire launches AI platform to help businesses predict best locations to install EV chargers

Innovative and optimized charging network FreeWire has just introduced a new AI-enabled platform called Mobilyze Pro that uses predictive algorithms to enable businesses to determine the best place on their property to install EV chargers. With the launch, FreeWire hopes to bridge the gap between the growing number of EVs on roads and the infrastructure required to keep them charged.

FreeWire Technologies is an EV fast charging and energy management solutions company founded in 2014 that has been helping expedite the world’s transition to electric vehicles by developing more efficient charging solutions.

To date, FreeWire has created a lineup of turnkey battery-integrated piles it calls Boost Chargers as well as proprietary management software to help them operate after install using existing low voltage and low-power grid connections while still delivering DC EV charging capabilities.

In December of 2022, FreeWire acquired Mobilyze.ai – a platform that utilizes artificial intelligence to help site hosts strategically install fast-charger stations in order to maximize their return on investment.

Less than a year later, FreeWire Technologies has relaunched the platform under its own umbrella as Mobilyze Pro, which now includes a slew of new assistance tools.

Credit: Freewire Technologies

FreeWire’s AI wants to help install those new EV chargers

According to FreeWire Technologies, over 180,000 public fast charging stations will be required to support 26 million EVs projected to be in operation in the US by 2030. As such, FreeWire believes that gap between EV sales and chargers needed to support them will widen with time if new solutions aren’t introduced.

Add time-consuming factors currently stifling EV charger installs such as permits, installations, and long lead time for utility upgrades to support the higher energy demand, and there is reason for concern. FreeWire has already helped combat this issue with the deployment of its Boost Chargers that will also be rolling out in the EU next and is implemented new technologies to expand the availability of fast charging, like vowing to offer NACS connectors for instance.

With today’s launch of Mobilyze Pro, FreeWire Technologies is putting new, AI-led tools into the hands of business and property owners to help alleviate some of the headaches that come with an EV charger installation project – all while maximizing the site’s profitability.

New tools on Mobilyze Pro include a utilization prediction engine, a tariff recommendation engine, and a profitability calculator – all of which combine information leveraged by AI to dissect public and proprietary data in order to predict the best locations to deploy fast chargers. Here’s how each new tools expertise breaks down:

Utilization prediction engine – Analyzes charging activity data from thousands of existing public charging locations and correlates the data alongside EV travel patterns, demographics, and vehicle ownership to predict daily charging sessions per day at a given location.

Tariff recommendation engine – Allows site hosts to quantify the impact of installing fast charging on their utility bills and identify the best utility tariff for their site.

Profitability calculator – Predict operating costs and cash flow for a given EV charger install.

FreeWire founder and CEO Arcady Sosinov elaborated:

Mobilyze Pro is the most powerful software tool available today to analyze and predict strategic deployments of fast charging infrastructure. The platform uses AI to make highly accurate predictions and optimize project economics, making EV fast charging more ubiquitous and more accessible to the public.

FreeWire states that Mobilyze Pro will become available to potential hosts in the US and four Canadian provinces in Q1 of 2024. The technology company will offer a live product overview at the NACS show in Atlanta on October 3-6.