Hyundai’s ‘extremely limited’ matte gold IONIQ 5 Platinum Disney edition on sale for $60K

You can now buy Hyundai’s matte gold Disney-themed IONIQ 5 for under $60,000. Designed with Walt Disney Imagineering, the IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition is every fan’s dream, and it’s on sale now.

Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 was the fourth best-selling electric SUV in the US last year, with nearly 34,000 models handed over in a record year.

With a “radical new approach,” Hyundai built the IONIQ 5 from the ground up. Based on its E-GMP platform, the electric SUV is unlike any vehicle Hyundai has ever made.

The bold design is attracting a new user base. Hyundai’s 2024 IONIQ 5 offers up to 303 miles range with plenty of interior space. Although the IONIQ 5 is similar in length to the Tucson, its wheelbase is longer than the three-row Palisade.

It also includes available features like vehicle-to-load (V2L) to help power up your coffee maker, laptop, or other larger electronics and appliances.

With starting prices at $41,800 and a ton of incentives (including up to $15,000 off), it’s no wonder the IONIQ 5 was one of the top-selling EVs in the US last year.

Josh Peck and John Stamos next to the IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition (Source: Hyundai)

Hyundai’s Disney-themed IONIQ 5 will cost you $60,000

Now, Hyundai has teamed up with the creatives from Walt Disney Imagineering to launch a Disney-themed IONIQ 5. The concept was first shown at the 2023 NY Auto Show with lightning, accents, music, and visual elements, making the EV look like it came out of a Disney movie.

The special edition EV went on sale Monday at select dealerships. Hyundai says production will be “extremely limited,” with only 1,000 units available.

With prices starting at $59,400 (not including a $1,375 destination fee), you can own a special edition Disney-themed IONIQ 5.

The 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition has exclusive features, including a Gravity Gold Matte exterior, Disney100-themed 20″ alloy wheels, and Disney100 Platinum Edition badges on the front.

Other fun features include:

Black “H” badges on the hood and tailgate

Disney-themed front and rear door trim strip

Exclusive interior with terra brown and mud gray two-tone colors

Disney100 logo on the front seat headrests, center console armrest, and floormats

The electric vehicle will also play a Disney-themed intro as you turn on the car, complete with your Disney music favorites.

With added Disney elements, Hyundai says the special IONIQ 5 “brings the magic to every mile.” You can learn more about the 2024 IONIQ Disney100 Platinum edition on Hyundai’s website.

2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 trim Starting Price

(excluding destination fee) Range

(EPA est miles) SE Standard Range $41,800 220 SE $45,850 RWD: 303

AWD: 260 SEL $47,400 RWD: 303

AWD: 260 Limited $53,500 RWD: 303

AWD: 260 D100 $59,400 260 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 prices and trim options

The 2024 IONIQ 5 is one of the best values on the market. If you’ve been eyeing Hyundai’s electric SUV, we can help you get started. You can use our link to find great deals on the 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 (including the new Disney edition) at a dealer near you today.