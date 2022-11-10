Hyundai unveils ‘radical new approach’ behind ‘game-changing’ IONIQ5 in documentary

Hyundai’s high-flying IONIQ5 shows what the future of zero-emission, fully electric travel can look like, yet building it was no cakewalk. A new documentary reveals Hyundai’s “radical new approach” to bringing the IONIQ5 to market.

Building the Hyundai IONIQ5

The award-winning IONIQ5 was designed and built with a “progressive approach” that Hyundai’s development team had to think out of the box to put together.

Hyundai says while building its “bold, futuristic” electric vehicle, it had to look to its past. The automaker incorporated design elements from its first unique model, the Pony, at a time when many people doubted Hyundai’s strategy, much like today as it ventures toward an all-electric future.

The journey started with Hyundai’s project IONIQ, which transformed the automaker’s research and design plans to understand the future of mobility.

The project led to the launch of Hyundai’s first IONIQ models in 2016. To build on its success, Hyundai officially created the IONIQ brand, which represents the combination of “ion” and “unique,” showing the company’s dedication to electric mobility.

Hyundai launched its marketing campaign to support the new brand with the slogan “I’m in charge,” which the automaker says empowers drivers while reminding them of the impact of their actions.

To solidify its place in the future of mobility, Hyundai designed its first dedicated electric vehicle, the IONIQ5, as a “game changer” that checks all the boxes, including interior and exterior design, comfort, reliability, and safety.

Hyundai says developing the IONIQ5 didn’t happen overnight. The automaker had to “adapt from the inside” and “change how they worked.”

Hyundai IONIQ5 Source: Hyundai

Building the innovative, well-received Hyundai IONIQ5 took getting everyone at Hyundai on board. According to EunJi Hong, a research engineer at Hyundai, creating Hyundai’s first electric vehicle took paying attention to every detail. She explains they even redesigned the car visor, an object often overlooked in a vehicle.

However, what truly brought the IONIQ5 to life was Hyundai’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). After endless tests and reviews, Hyundai’s first dedicated battery electric vehicle platform was born.

Hyun Kim, a Senior Research Engineer at Hyundai, says:

The advantage of the E-GMP is the wide and useful interior space.

Hyundai’s electric vehicle continues building momentum with bold striking design elements (unique clamshell, parametric pixels lights), added technology (digital side mirrors), and practicality (multi-charge system).

However, what truly sets the IONIQ5 apart is its innovative features like vehicle-to-load (V2L), long-range capabilities (up to 303 miles EPA-est range), and value.

To see the full documentary for yourself, you can visit here.