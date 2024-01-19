Podcast: Tesla Cybertruck towing range, Elon Musk’s control issue, Ford F-150 Lightning Switchgear

On the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss Tesla Cybertruck towing range tests, Elon Musk’s control issue, Ford F-150 Lightning Switchgear, and more.
Today’s episode is sponsored by Upway, a leading online e-bike provider carrying the broadest selection of brand-new and certified pre-owned models.
The show is live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel.
As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends at around 5 p.m. ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:
We now have a Patreon if you want to help us avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:
- Elon Musk complains about his smaller stake in Tesla after wasting it on buying Twitter
- Tesla Cybertruck gets 160 miles of range in first towing test
- Tesla Cybertruck gets 103 miles of towing range in the worst conditions possible
- Tesla Superchargers are overwhelmed by new Uber drivers in NYC
- Tesla delays another pay adjustment as employees are unhappy with the last bump
- Jeep and Dodge’s new EV platform comes with 500 miles range, Hellcat performance
- Ford is cutting F-150 Lightning production again amid ‘slower than expected’ demand
- Is this the Ford F-150 Lightning Raptor we’ve been waiting for? [Update]
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4:00 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments