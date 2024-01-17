Is Ford teasing the F-150 Lightning Raptor we’ve been waiting for?

Ford is teasing a new high-performance electric truck ahead of the Ford Performance season launch event. Is this the Ford F-150 Lightning Raptor we’ve been waiting for?

The Raptor badge is reserved for Ford’s highest-performance models. It has been featured on Ford’s most iconic nameplates, including the F-150, Bronco, and Ranger.

Ford calls the 2024 F-150 Raptor R its “most powerful and capable” off-road performance truck ever with 720 horsepower and 640 lb-ft of torque. But, if Ford released an all-electric version, the instant torque would easily outshine any gas-powered model.

That’s where the Lightning comes in. Ford unveiled the all-electric F-150 Lightning in 2021 with 775 lb-ft of torque – the most of any F-150 ever.

The automaker says the F-150 Raptor is “about more than going fast.” It’s designed to tackle harsh off-road terrain.

Ford included a new frame for the Lightning using “the strongest steel ever put in an F-150 frame.” It supports up to 2,000 lb payload and 10,000 lb towing capacity.

2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Flash trim (Source: Ford)

Ford teases F-150 Lightning Raptor electric truck

As its “smartest, most innovative truck,” the F-150 Lightning has carried Ford’s best-selling truck into the future. Ford’s F-150 Lightning was the best-selling electric truck in the US last year.

Now, it looks like the Ford F-150 Lightning is getting the Raptor treatment with a high-performance upgrade.

Ford’s CEO Jim Farley posted a teaser image on his Twitter with the caption “Roads? Where we’re going, we don’t need roads,” with lightning bolt emojis at the end indicating it is electric.

You can see the rugged electric truck features the Lightning’s signature LED projector dynamic bending headlamps. It also has the Lightning’s charge port on the side.

Is this the Ford F-150 Lightning Raptor? Ford’s Performance launch event kicks off at 7 PM. Check back for more info.

Ford recently updated F-150 Lightning prices. The 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning will now start at $54,995 with up to 240 miles range.

2024 Ford F-150 Lightning prices and trim options (Source: Ford)

Ford also added a new Flash trim with up to 320 miles range, a tech-loaded interior, a heat pump, Ford’s Tow Tech package, and several other features. It will start at $73,495.

Have you been eyeing Ford’s electric pickup? We can help you get started shopping today. You can use our link to find unbeatable deals on the 2024 F-150 Lightning around you.