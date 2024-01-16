Quick Charge Podcast: January 16, 2024

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Dead Tesla cars pile up at Chicago Superchargers in extreme cold
- SIXT drops Tesla, buys 250,000 rental cars from Stellantis
- Mazda announces NACS adoption – its many EVs are going to flood Tesla Superchargers
- A cheap Toyota EV? Not right now, the company says
- Ford expects to begin building the electric Explorer in June, second EV by the end of 2024
- Ram’s first EV, the Ram ProMaster electric van, hits the US to rival Ford and Rivian
- Lightyear shelves solar EV plans, hires executives to spearhead solar systems for other OEMs
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments