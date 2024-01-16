ChargePoint Flex level 2 EV charger now $397, last day to save $699 on Aventon Abound e-bike, more

Finally bring home an EV charger for the garage now that this level 2 ChargePoint Home Flex offering is down to $397. It comes joined by the last day to save $699 on one of our favorite cargo e-bikes, as the Aventon Abound e-bike hits $1,500, as well as all of today’s other best new Green Deals – including a batch of new e-bike and so much more.

ChargePoint Home Flex level 2 EV charger now $397

Amazon is offering the ChargePoint Home Flex Level 2 EV charger for $397. Down from $492, with a regular price tag of $594, this $95 discount – $197 from its MSRP – is the first price cut we’ve seen to kick off the new year. It saw plenty of small discounts trickle in over the second half of 2023, with a few falling to major lows. Today’s deal comes in as a 33% markdown of the going MSRP, beating out our previous mention by $95 and marking a new all-time low.

Wall outlets just don’t always cut it, and this 240V Level 2 EV home charger offers you a charge up to nine times faster than standard outlets, delivering a flexible 16A to 50A of power and up to 37 miles or range per hour of charge. It can easily be installed indoors or outdoors by an electrician, with options for both plug-in or hardwired installations available. Designed to charge any EV you’ll find in North America, it has been tested on leading models like the Chevrolet Bolt EV, Volvo Recharge, Tesla, Polestar, Hyundai Kona and Ioniq, Kira NIRO, Nissan LEAF, Toyota Prius Prime, BMW i3, Honda Clarity, Chrysler Pacifica, Jaguar I-PACE, and more. You can also set convenient charging schedules through the ChargePoint app, along with Alexa, being sure to take advantage of off-peak hours.

Last day to save $699 on one of our favorite cargo e-bikes

If you’re looking to haul some gear around in 2024, be it groceries or your everyday, the Aventon Abound e-bike might be more your speed. Best Buy is bringing back one of the better end-of-the-year deals now that it is the new year by discounting the Aventon Abound to $1,499.99. This is $699 off the usual $2,199 price tag. We last saw it on sale for $1,524, with today’s offer beating that by a little extra to mark a new all-time low. The savings aren’t quite as high as the previous-generation Sinch, but getting a current release for this price is still as notable as it gets.

Aventon’s Abound e-bike comes equipped with a 750W rear-hub motor and 720Wh integrated battery capacity, which ensures it can reach top speeds of 20 MPH with an up to 50-mile range. It features a throttle on-demand with four levels of pedal assistance to minimize the amount of energy you use, while the torque sensor can recognize the output and match it for superior amplification. It comes with a wide array of accessories like the backlit LCD, front and rear fenders to offer protection from the elements, and a rear rack with up to 143 pounds of weight capacity.

Get the Anker SOLIX C1000 portable power station with a 400W solar panel

Amazon is offering the Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station with a 400W Solar Panel for $1,349.10 shipped. Down from $1,998, this particular combo only saw two major discounts over 2023, with the lowest dropping costs down to $1,499. Today’s deal comes in to start the new year at better prices, amounting to a 32% markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention by $150 and marking a new all-time low.

Featuring a compact design that is “15% smaller than the industry average,” this power station offers you a 1,056Wh capacity and a max power output of 2,400W, which also comes surge-protected. It can be fully charged via a wall outlet in up to 58 minutes and can recharge in up to 1.8 hours with a 600W solar panel (so with the included 400W panel it should recharge in two to three hours). Through the Anker app, you’ll be able to get real-time status updates, view your battery level, and set AC charging speeds. It also boasts 11 different ports: one carport, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and six AC outlets – it can power 99% of appliances.

