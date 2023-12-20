BYD’s new Tesla Model Y-rivaling electric SUV earns over 8K orders in impressive debut

BYD Song L electric SUV (Source: BYD)

The EV race is heating up as BYD looks to catch Tesla in global sales into the end of the year. Its newest electric SUV, the Song L, is aimed directly at Tesla’s sweet spot in the Model Y. The new BYD Song L scored over 8,000 orders in its first three days on the market.

BYD launched its new entry-level electric SUV on December 15, starting at 189,800 yuan ($26,700).

Poised to rival Tesla’s Model Y in China, the Song L was first introduced at the Shanghai Auto Show in April.

The Song L is available in five trims with prices ranging from 189,800 – 249,900 yuan ($26,700 – $35,100) with up to 662 km (411 mi) CLTC range.

BYD offered several incentives to sweeten the deal, including 0% interest for 24 months and low down payments. It’s also offering promos on charging and connectivity.

As you can see, the Song L is likely BYD’s most stylish SUV to date. It’s available in five colors: orange, light blue, white, black, and gray. Interior colors include light, white sand beach, and wilderness starry sky.

BYD Song L (Source: BYD)

The automaker included its latest tech inside, such as a new BYD heart, a 50″ head-up display, and sports seats.

BYD Song L lands over 8K orders in 3 days

According to a new report from Chinese research firm CarFans, the BYD Song L earned over 8,000 orders in its first three days on the market.

The Song L landed 4 to 5 orders per store. With only 30-40% of traffic looking for the model, conversion rates were average.

BYD Song L (Source: BYD)

Its low prices helped attract shoppers looking for other BYD models. Visitors were impressed with the vehicle’s design and space, with many new couples and families looking to trade in or add another car.

Some visitors hesitated to buy with the cold weather raising concerns over the model’s range. That said, 30% of buyers chose the 662 km premium edition. The top exterior and interior color was white.

BYD Song L interior (Source: BYD)

Due to the Song L’s space and low cost, customers transitioned from other models, including the BYD Song Plus EV, Han EV, and IM LS6.

Electrek’s Take

BYD’s Song L, measuring 4,840 mm (190″) long, 1,950 mm (77″) wide, and 1,560 mm (61″) tall, will rival Tesla’s best-selling Model Y (L – 4,760 mm, W – 1,921 mm, H – 1,624 mm).

The Chinese automaker has been catching up to Tesla in global EV sales all year. BYD handed over 431,603 EVs in Q3, coming within 3,500 of Tesla’s 435,059 deliveries.

BYD has sold nearly 1.4 million fully electric vehicles through November. Tesla aims to deliver 1.8 million this year.

According to a new report from Counterpoint, BYD is on track to catch Tesla, if it hasn’t already.

Source: CarNewsChina