LG Electronics just opened its first US EV charger factory

LG Electronics just launched its first EV charger factory in the US, and it has an annual capacity of 12,000 units.

The new 100,000-square-foot EV charger factory is in Fort Worth, Texas, where Seoul-headquartered LG Electronics already has a 1 million-square-foot distribution center for consumer electronics and home appliances.

Starting this month, the first EV chargers assembled in Fort Worth will be 11 kW Level 2 chargers with a standard SAE J1772 connector. They’re designed for wall mounting and have an optional stand.

The factory will assemble LG’s first Level 3 DC fast chargers later this spring. It will be a stand-type model with a large LCD touchscreen display and a connected power bank that provides fast charging up to 175 kW through CCS1 and NACS connectors. LG says it will make 350 kW ultra-fast chargers later this year.

A spokesperson for LG Electronics told me that what “differentiates” its EV chargers is that they’re owner-operated and have a US-wide network of sales, customer support, and technical maintenance teams. She said, “It offers buyers peace of mind when investing in their privately owned charging infrastructure.”

LG Electronics says the new factory will run on 100% percent green power. I’ve asked the company for the specifics and will let you know when I hear back.

Photo: LG Electronics

