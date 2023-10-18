LG is the latest to debut a modular home energy storage system in the US

LG Energy Solution is launching a new stackable modular home energy storage system (ESS) in the US in November.

LG’s new modular home ESS

The new ESS is called the LG Energy Solution enblock S (“energy” and “block” – get it?). The Seoul-based lithium-ion battery giant says it’s easy to install and incorporates “enhanced safety features.”

Homeowners have the option to stack three, four, or five battery module assemblies (BMAs) along with a specialized battery control unit (BCU):

LG Energy Solution enblock S 10 has three BMAs and an energy capacity of 10.6 kWh.

LG Energy Solution enblock S 14 has four BMAs and an energy capacity of 14.1 kWh.

LG Energy Solution enblock S 17 has five BMAs and an energy capacity of 17.7 kWh.

The LG Energy Solution enblock S supports the parallel connection of two matching units for a maximum output of 14 kW.

For comparison, a Tesla Powerwall 2 has an energy capacity of 13.5 kWh and a maximum output of 10 kW, with a max installation of 10(!) Powerwalls.

What’s neat about modular ESSs is that if your home needs more battery backup, then you can add more modules to boost your battery storage. So if you install a home EV charger and your current ESS system doesn’t have enough capacity to support it in a blackout, then you can add another module.

LG says the system is “plug and play” and can be installed in just 15 minutes, with “no bolts to fasten.” It can either be wall-mounted or set up in a standing configuration and can be located indoors or outdoors.

Electrek’s Take

LG emphasizes the enblock S’s safety ratings, saying that it passed UL9540A testing by “meeting rigorous safety standards to ensure the prevention of thermal runaway fires, regardless of whether the system is installed indoors or outdoors.” LG Energy Solutions has had a rough time lately when it comes to safety. In Australia last week, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) urgently called for all households with ESSs that include recalled LG-branded batteries to switch them off immediately due to fire risk.

LG Energy Solution isn’t the first battery maker to create a modular residential energy storage system; BLUETTI, for example, launched its new modular EPA800 ESS in September.

Photo: LG Energy Solution

