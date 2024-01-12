Dodge teases beastly new Charger EV that’s coming later this year

The Muscle car lives on. Dodge is giving us our first look at the upcoming Charger EV launching later this year in pre-production form. The new photos reveal a brawny-looking electric muscle car that looks straight out of a Fast and Furious movie.

Dodge teases new Charger EV photos

Although Dodge announced plans to retire its iconic Charger in 2021, the name will live on in the electric era.

Dodge gave us a glimpse of what that will look like with the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT “Banshee” concept in 2022.

The automaker aims to make “Banshee” as iconic as its Hemi, Hellcat, and Redeye brands. The concept carried the muscle cars’ authentic look and feel with included eRupt transmission to give you the “jerk” feeling of shifting gears. It also included a fake exhaust.

Dodge’s concept featured all-wheel-drive with an 800V system. A more recent report claimed the production version will be available in three base models.

The report stated the Dodge Charger EV will be based on the STLA Large platform. Two base models will feature a 400V system with 455 horsepower. A Direction Connection Kit could boost it to 535 horsepower.

Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept (source: Stellantis)

A higher trim will start with 590 horsepower, which could be bumped up to 670 horsepower. As for the top 800V model, we will have to wait until Dodge shares the final details later this year.

Dodge revealed the first images of the Charger EV in pre-production form on its social media accounts Friday.

From what you can see, the electric muscle car looks a lot like the concept shown in 2022. It features Dodge’s Fratzog logo boldly illuminated as the front badge. The signature light bar also remains.

No cameras or recording devices permitted. 📵



Pre-production model shown. Available late 2024 pic.twitter.com/1Bo9CZjY4F — Dodge (@Dodge) January 12, 2024

The Dodge Charger EV retains its predecessor’s wide stance with distinctive branding. You can also see the “Daytona” name on the back of the vehicle.

Dodge said the model will be available in late 2024. We will have to wait until closer to launch to hear more about powertrain details. With its latest teaser, more info is likely coming soon. Check back for more.