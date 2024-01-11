Toyota confirms 750 mi range solid-state EV battery plans to catch up to Tesla, but when?

Toyota confirmed plans to launch solid-state EV batteries with 10-minute fast charging and up to 750 miles (1,200 km) WLTP range to close the gap with Tesla. However, with the new EV battery tech still a few years out, Toyota could fall further behind.

Toyota has been teasing solid-state EV battery tech for several years now. After discovering a “technological breakthrough” in June, Toyota said it was accelerating development.

In October, Toyota and Japanese oil giant Idemitsu Kosan announced they would develop and build solid-state EV batteries. The batteries are expected to begin rolling out in 2027, with mass production following.

Vikram Gulati, head of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, confirmed the plans at an investment summit in India. “We will be rolling out our electric vehicles with solid-state batteries in a couple of years from now.”

It will power “a vehicle which will be charging in 10 minutes, giving a range of 1,200 km (750 miles),” Gulati said. According to Toyota’s India boss, the battery will also have a “very good” life expectancy.

The move comes as India looks to become a global force in the transition to EVs. Electric cars made up about 2% of overall vehicle sales in India last year, but the nation aims to reach 30% by 2030. Annual EV sales could hit 10 million by the end of the decade, according to India’s road transport minister.

Toyota three-row electric SUV concept (Source: Toyota)

Toyota plots solid-state EV battery roadmap

The company claims its new tech will offer 10-minute fast charging and significantly more range.

Two versions are expected: one offering 621 miles (1,000 km) WLTP range and a further evolution that features 750 miles range (1,200 km).

Toyota EV battery roadmap (Source: Toyota)

Although Toyota claims its solid-state batteries could be a “potential game-changer for BEVs,” they are not expected to launch until 2027 (at the earliest).

It’s aiming to begin rolling out the new battery tech in 2027 and 2028. Despite this, in a recent Toyota Times post, the company said mass production is expected “for 2030 and beyond.”

Ahead of its solid-state batteries, Toyota plans to launch other next-gen EV battery tech. In 2026, Toyota aims to launch a Performance lithium-ion battery that offers 20% more range (~500 mi) than its current bZ4X with 20-minute fast charging.

2024 Toyota bZ4X XLE FWD (Source: Toyota)

A Popularisation battery is due out the following year. The lithium iron phosphate battery is designed to lower costs by around 40% compared to the bZ4X. Toyota revealed the 2024 bZ4X will start at $43,070 with up to 252 miles EPA range in the US.

By 2030, Toyota aims to sell around 3.5 million EVs, or around a third of global sales. Toyota plans to launch ten new electric models as it looks to catch up to Tesla and BYD.

Electrek’s Take

Although Toyota is (again) promising its solid-state EV battery will improve range and charging while lowering costs, we’ve heard this story several times before.

Toyota’s first solid-state battery-powered EV was due out in 2021, then it was in 2022. We still have yet to see the technology, and it’s already 2024. Now, Toyota plans to introduce them in 2027/2028, with mass production coming after 2030.

By then, several companies will have already rolled out the tech. Volkswagen, Hyundai, Nissan, BMW, and others are also working to release solid-state battery tech.

VW’s PowerCo battery unit recently said QuantumScape’s solid-state battery could drive 500,000 km (311,000 miles) with almost no range loss.

Source: Reuters