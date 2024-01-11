Meet the eTH, an expandable electric RV that turns into an off-grid luxury mini-home

Would you spend a week off-grid in this luxury electric RV? Iconic Italian car design firm Pininfarina is teaming up with AC Future to rethink the future of travel and living. The Electric Transformer House (eTH) is a modern take on the traditional RV. It’s an expandable luxury mini-home with 400 sq ft of living space, solar panels, and much more.

The eTH electric RV aims to redefine travel and living

AC Future unveiled the eTH at CES 2024. Designed by Pininfarina, the mobile living solution offers the chance to “truly feel at home wherever we go.”

The eTH electric RV features a luxurious interior, smart tech, and clean energy for a week of off-grid capabilities. A retractable solar panel roof harnesses power from the sun, generating +25kWh.

With the push of a button, the RV’s expandable walls unlock up to 400 square feet of living space.

The ETH also includes an Atmospheric Water Generator that converts moisture from the air into up to 50L of clean water daily.

Once expanded, the electric RV transforms into a luxury mini-home that puts most Airbnbs to shame. It includes a gourmet kitchen, a spacious living and dining room, a private bedroom, and more.

The advanced cockpit is designed for driving, work, or play. It features a flexible dashboard/ office desk, integrated entertainment, and driver assist tech. The eTH is also equipped with Starlink to keep you connected wherever your travels take you.

The electric RV is 20′ long from bumper to bumper but expands to 29′ in House Mode. It’s designed to sleep four comfortably with up to 400 square feet of space.

(Source: Pininfarina)

The eTH widens another 8′ in house mode when the living/ dining room expands. The living room includes a sofa that can be converted to another bed.

Despite the clean and modern design, the company has yet to reveal powertrain specs or pricing. With up to 7 days of off-grid capabilities, it will likely feature a big battery pack. As for the all-electric powertrain and pricing, we’ll have to wait until the eTH gets closer to launch. It likely won’t come cheap.

The company said the eTH is more than an electric RV. It “offers a sustainable living platform.” Would you spend a week in the luxury mobile home? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Source: AC Future, Pininfarina