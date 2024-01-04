Hyundai taps Samsung to help EV owners save time and money with connected services

Hyundai and Kia are teaming up with Samsung to save EV owners time and money through connected car and home services. Through a new agreement, Hyundai (and Kia) will use Samsung’s “SmartThings” IoT platform in their connected car services. This way, you can control home devices like air conditioning and lights directly from your car. Or, from home, you can warm your vehicle and adjust charging times.

Hyundai and Samsung partner for connected EV services

Hyundai and Kia announced the partnership with Samsung on Wednesday as the South Korean automakers build momentum in the new digital, electric era.

Under the deal, customers will be able to remotely control digital appliances through their vehicle’s in-car infotainment system. You will also be able to control various vehicle functions using AI speakers, TVs, and apps on your phone.

Hyundai will link its connected car services with Samsung’s SmartThings platform so you can stay in control at all times.

For example, Hyundai said you can activate “Home Mode” on a hot day while on your way home from work to turn on the air, start a vacuum, and turn on the lights. Or, you can use “Away Mode” as you leave to turn off the lights and pre-activate your vehicle’s air conditioning.

EV owners can use the SmartThings integrated home energy management service to check their car and home energy use. You can also adjust charging times for optimal rates.

Hyundai and Kia said they will update their infotainment systems while providing new features through OTA updates. They will also include USB updates for existing vehicles.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 (left) and IONIQ 6 (right) at Tesla Supercharger (Source: Hyundai)

The automaker plans to accelerate tech development “to continuously make global Hyundai and Kia customers’ journeys meaningful,” Haeyoung Kwon, Vice President of Hyundai and Kia’s Infotainment Development Center, said.

Through the Samsung partnership, Hyundai plans to expand its services overseas with a broader range of supported devices.

Electrek’s Take

Hyundai and Kia hit new US sales records last year as the brands continue introducing dedicated EV models like the IONIQ 5 and the new Kia EV9.

Kia’s EV9, the brand’s three-row electric SUV, outsold Toyota’s bZ4X in its first full US sales month. The South Korean automakers see how digital services are taking over in key markets like China, the largest EV market globally.

Buyers are less concerned with the brand name and more interested in the vehicle’s features and services.

Most automakers are advancing software to improve the ownership experience. Hyundai’s new partnership is the latest as the automaker aims to become a top three EV producer by the end of the decade.