Kia EV6 GT vs gas-powered BMW M2 in a quarter mile and handling test showdown [video]

Kia’s high-performance EV or the gas-powered BMW M2? Which has more performance? What about handling? See the Kia EV6 GT face off against the BMW M2 in a quarter mile and handling test in Edmunds’ latest video.

With instant torque, driving an electric car can feel like a sports car. EV makers like Tesla, Lucid, and Rimac have shown EVs can outmuscle just about any gas-powered vehicle.

Now, enter Kia – a brand known for lower-priced vehicles. Kia released the 576-horsepower EV6 GT in August, its fastest production vehicle yet.

The automaker touts the EV6 GT as a “new high-performance benchmark in the crossover segment.” With 576 horsepower and 546 lb-ft of instant torque, the EV6 GT can hit 0 to 60 in 3.4 seconds.

Kia put the EV6 up against a Ferrari Roma and Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder RWD to prove its point. And it out-accelerated both of them.

The EV6 is powered by a dual-motor AWD system based on Hyundai’s E-GMP platform. Its 77.4 kWh battery pack powers 160 kW front and 270 kW rear motors. Not only is the Kia EV6 incredibly fast, but it’s also more affordable than most premium sedans, starting at around $62,000.

2023 Kia EV6 GT (Source: Kia)

Kia EV6 takes on BMW M2 in performance and handling

Is Kia’s high-performance EV powerful enough to beat the sporty BMW M2? Edmunds put the gas-powered BMW M2 up against the Kia EV6 GT in its latest “U-Drag Race” video.

Kia EV6 GT vs BMW M2 in a performance and handling test (Source: Edmunds)

The race is designed to test the vehicle’s performance and handling abilities in a “there and back” type of drag race.

Edmunds put a 2023 Kia EV6 GT up against a 2023 BMW M2. Although the Kia is more powerful, it also weighs nearly 1,000 lbs more.

Powertrain Power 0 to 60 Weight Price 2023 Kia EV6 GT Dual electric motor 576 hp,

545 lb-ft torque 3.4 s 4,793 lbs $62,865 2023 BMW M2 Turbocharged 3.0L 8-speed 452 hp,

406 lb-ft torque 3.8 s 3,860 lbs $66,945 2023 Kia EV6 GT vs 2023 BMW M2 specs

The U Drag Race consists of a quarter-mile sprint, followed by a 180 turn and another sprint back to the finish.

During the test, the vehicles were optimized for performance and handling. The BMW was put into “M2” mode while the EV6 was put into “GT” mode.

As you can see, despite not having a launch control, the EV6 overpowers the M2. The testers put the vehicles up in a best-of-three race. To see who comes out on top, watch the full video above.