China’s Gotion High-Tech rolls first battery pack off its new US assembly line

China’s EV battery developer Gotion High-Tech continues its global expansion, celebrating its latest milestone in new technologies this month. Gotion rolled its first battery pack off its new assembly line near Silicon Valley – its first product manufactured in the United States.

Gotion High-Tech Co., Ltd. specializes in battery R&D and energy solutions. It was founded and headquartered in China but continues to expand production to new territories worldwide. For example, the company is in the process of expanding to Vietnam via a joint venture with VinES – the energy division of VinFast.

This past year, we saw Gotion roll a battery off an assembly line in the university town of Göttingen, Germany – its first product assembled in Europe. This year also saw the company purchase a 25% stake in the Slovak EV battery startup InoBat – the first investment in a European startup by any Chinese battery maker.

Aside from Southeast Asia and Europe, Gotion has begun expanding its battery operations in the US, establishing an assembly facility in Fremont, California, and plans for a $2 billion EV battery plant in Illinois, announced this past September.

While that plant is being established, Gotion has hit a milestone at its California facility, manufacturing portable power packs under its GenDome brand.

Gotion begins US battery ESS production

Per news directly from Gotion High-Tech, it completed the first build of its battery pack product in Fremont on December 21 as part of its “Made in USA” initiative that dates back to 2014, when the company first established an R&D footprint near Silicon Valley.

Gotion’s GenDome energy storage system (seen above) is also the first product built specifically for the US market, kicking off an incoming lineup of portable energy and residential energy storage products with capacities ranging from 3 to 30 kWh.

Looking ahead, Gotion’s Fremont location will continue to serve as its innovation hub to support its other incoming facilities in Michigan and Illinois. Gotion SVP and president of Gotion Americas Business, Li Chen, spoke:

For the past decade, we have consistently adhered to a three-in-one strategy featuring localized research & development, localized manufacturing, and localized marketing. From the initial development of battery management systems to the present battery factory, we have encountered numerous challenges and tests. Today, we have made a name for ourselves in the Americas market, and with the help of the Illinois battery factory and Michigan material factory, Gotion will work together with customers to build a localized and diversified supply chain system characterized by a full value chain.

Gotion’s Fremont battery pack factory is expected to reach a production capacity of 1 GWh and operate assembly lines led by 85% automation.