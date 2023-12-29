Aventon Pace 350.2 e-bike hits $600 after $799 end of year discount, plus other e-bikes and more

Need one last end-of-the-year clearance deal to ensure you start 2024 off with an e-bike? Right now, Best Buy has your back with a chance to score the Aventon Pace 350.2 for $600. That’s a whopping $799 off what you’d normally pay, with the savings today carrying over to other e-bikes as well as portable power stations and more.

Head below for other New Green Deals we’ve found today and, of course, Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Aventon Pace 350.2 sees clearance deal to $600

We have another e-bike deal that’s a little too good to be true today, with the Aventon Pace 350.2 dropping down to $599.99 at Best Buy. This end-of-the-year clearance sale may just be discounting an older release from Aventon to make room for stock next year, but at $799 off the usual $1,399 price tag, there’s no arguing with today’s offer. It’s the lowest price we have ever seen and clocks in at $400 under the previous discount from a few months back.

Aventon’s Pace 350.2 arrives with a step-over frame design that takes a no-frills approach to getting you around. The classic bicycle design sports a 40-mile range with up to 20 mph top speeds thanks to its Class 2 spec and rear hub motor. There’s throttle control and pedal assist based on how you want to ride, as well as an all-around no-brainer price tag of just $600.

Anker PowerCore Reserve hits $140

The new PowerCore Reserve 192Wh is dropping lower than ever before at $139.99. It’s $30 off the usual $170 price tag and falling to an all-time low. It’s an extra $1 below our previous mention, too. The perfect option for bridging the gap between Anker’s more mobile-friendly portable chargers and its flagship power banks, we break down the whole package below the fold, as well as over in our launch coverage.

Anker’s new PowerCore Reserve 192Wh arrives as a unique new addition to its lineup. Part camping lamp and part charger, the unique offering is ready to handle dishing out more power than your usual portable offering. The entire build starts with a 60,000 mAh internal battery that sits within a more rugged form factor than the brand’s usual releases. It has an integrated strap on top that helps make transporting the heftier build a bit easier. Now, it sells for the best price yet, making the package we wrote home about in our launch coverage an even better value.

Let this Husqvarna Automower handle mowing in 2024

If you want 2023 to be the last year you manually handle cutting the lawn, then today’s discount on the Husqvarna Automower 415X is certainly worth a look. It now sells for $1,444.76 on Amazon after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon, dropping from its usual $2,000 price tag in the process. It’s the second-best price to date at within $46 of the all-time low and the best price in over a month.

The Husqvarna Automower 415X can handle keeping your lawn in tip-top shape, offering a battery-powered design that can handle cutting 0.4 acres per session. It’s effectively a robotic vacuum for your yard and comes backed by Bluetooth and GPS to power all of its autonomous capabilities.

Winter e-bike discounts

Other new Green Deals landing this week

The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine. Winter means you can lock in even better off-season price cuts on electric tools for the lawn while saving on EVs and tons of other gear.

Image source: Aventon