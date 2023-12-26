Check out the Volvo EX30’s newest sport and off-road custom design upgrades

Volvo’s cheapest and smallest electric SUV, the EX30, is already getting custom design upgrades. A new Sport and rugged Outland edition bring out the best of Volvo’s latest EV.

Volvo is entering unfamiliar territory with its new EX30 electric SUV. The EX30 is aimed at younger buyers with a zippy, fun ride and attractive low prices (see our review).

The EX30 is at the “cornerstone” of Volvo’s electrification plans. Despite its small size, Volvo expects the EX30 to be a game-changer. Because of the expected demand, Volvo will build the EX30 in Belgium, in addition to China.

The EX30 will start at $34,950 in the US. It will be available in two powertrains, with an extended-range model offering up to 275 miles of range.

At just under $35,000, the EX30 will be one of the most affordable EVs on the market. Volvo will also offer a Twin Motor Performance version, its quickest vehicle yet, capable of achieving 0-60 mph in 3.4 secs. The performance version will run you $44,900.

Volvo EX30 (Source: Volvo Cars)

Although the EX30 was expected to launch in the US by the end of the year, it will now go on sale in 2024. Volvo Car USA spokesperson Russel Datz confirmed to Electrek that EX30 deliveries will begin in the summer, as previously expected.

Meanwhile, Volvo began EX30 production in China this fall. Datz told Electrek that EX30 deliveries are still on track to begin in Europe by the end of the year.

Volvo EX30 (Source: Volvo Cars)

Volvo EX30 Sport and Outland custom design upgrades

As deliveries begin globally, the Volvo EX30 is already getting custom design upgrades from tuners.

The most recent, from the Netherlands-based Everlast, gives you two options: a sleek “Sport” edition or a rugged “Outland” version.

Everlast says both are “equipped with the right tools to make your journey even better.” The company upgraded the electric SUV with new wheel designs, color, and trim changes.

The Sport trim is designed for those who appreciate a dynamic, modern look. It features sporty double- or four-spoke wheels, both with a diamond cut. The electric SUV also includes a body-colored roof, bumpers, and bright orange elements on the spoilers and end caps.

Meanwhile, the Outland edition is fit for the adventurer in all of us. It has rugged 19″ diamond-cut alloy wheels with a four-spoke design. Matte black elements and green detailing highlight the outdoorsy style.

Everlast says it encourages everyone to make memories and enjoy the ride. “The road is endless, so are your stories!”

