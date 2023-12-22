 Skip to main content

Watch the Tesla Model 3 face off against BYD’s Seal in an electric drag race showdown

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Dec 22 2023 - 9:55 am PT
3 Comments
Tesla-BYD-race

Tesla and BYD are the two leading global EV makers. How do their electric cars stack up against one another in performance? Watch the Tesla Model 3 take on the BYD Seal in a drag race to see which comes out on top.

After launching the Model 3 in 2017, Tesla’s electric sedan became an instant sensation. The Model 3 became the best-selling EV in the US the following year, topping topping Chevy’s Bolt EV.

Although Tesla went through “production hell” ramping up the Model 3 from 2017 – 2019, the work paid off.

In 2018, the Model 3 became the top-selling EV globally, holding the title until Tesla’s Model Y topped it in 2020.

This year, the Model 3 cracked the top 10 best-selling cars globally as it continues to outsell gas-powered rivals. Meanwhile, China’s leading EV maker, BYD, launched its highly-anticipated Seal electric sedan in July 2022.

At 4,800 mm (189″) long, the BYD Seal is a direct competitor to the Tesla Model 3 (184.8″ long).

BYD undercut the Tesla Model 3 in China with Seal prices starting at 189,800 yuan ($27,500) with up to 550 km (342 mi) CLTC range. Tesla’s Model 3 starts at 261,400 yuan in China, or about $36,700, with up to 606 km (377 miles) CLTC range.

BYD-Tesla-race
BYD Seal (Source: BYD)

Tesla Model 3 takes on BYD seal in a drag race

In Europe, the Tesla Model 3 Long Range offers up to 421 miles. Powered by a 75 kWh battery and two electric motors, the Model 3 cranks out an estimated 490 hp and 490 nm of torque.

BYD’s Seal includes 530 hp and 670 nm torque with dual electric motors. Both the Tesla Model 3 and BYD include AWD, so which will win in a drag race? UK-based Carwow put the models up against each other in their latest drag race video.

The Tesla Model 3 is not that heavy at 1,840 kg (4,050 lbs). It’s also relatively affordable in the UK, considering the tech and features included at £50,000 ($63,000).

BYD’s Seal starts at £48,695 ($61,500) in the UK and weighs slightly more at 2,055 kg (4,500 lbs).

HPTorque
(nm)		PowertrainWeightPrice
(UK)
Tesla Model 3 Long Range490490Dual electric1,840 kg
(4,050 lbs)		£49,990
($63,000)
BYD Seal530670Dual electric2,055 kg
(4,500 lbs)		£48,695
($61,500)
Tesla Model 3 vs BYD Seal

In the first race, the testers put the Tesla and BYD head-to-head in “Eco” or “Chill” mode. Although both were limited in performance, the Model 3 edged out the Seal.

When “Sport” mode is engaged, both models saw a big difference in performance. But which one is faster? Tesla or BYD? I’ll give you a hint: it’s really close. Watch the video above to see the full race.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 is the first vehicle built on …
BYD

BYD
BYD Seal

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising