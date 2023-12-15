BYD launches sleek Song L electric SUV starting at $27K as Tesla Model Y rival

BYD officially launched its new entry-level electric SUV Friday. The BYD Song L, starting at around $26,700 (189,800 yuan), will rival Tesla’s Model Y in China.

BYD introduced the Song L concept at the Shanghai auto show in April. After opening pre-orders on October 13, BYD said it had received over 11,000 hand-raisers in 17 days.

Now, that number is nearly 30,000. As of Friday, the new electric SUV has gathered 28,350 pre-orders.

BYD officially began Song L sales in China Friday with prices from 189,800 – 249,800 yuan ($26,700 – $35,100). Opening prices are about 30,000 yuan lower ($4,200) than pre-sales.

The new electric SUV is available in five trims with between 550 km (341 mi) and 662 km (411 mi) CLTC range.

BYD is offering “financial gifts” for early buyers, including 0% interest for 24 months or a down payment as low as 15%. It’s also offering deals on charging and connectivity features like online navigation and free car data.

BYD Song L electric SUV (Source: BYD)

Meet the new BYD Song L electric SUV

The new Song L is arguably the sleekest SUV from BYD yet. It features BYD’s “hunting dragon face” and “hunting design.” The low-lying profile highlights the sporty SUV’s design.

It’s available in five colors: orange, light blue, white, black, and gray. Interior colors include morning light, white sand beach, and wilderness starry sky.

BYD Song L (Source: BYD)

Inside, you will find 15.6″ floating infotainment and 10.25″ instrument display screens. It also includes a new “BYD Heart,” integrated sports seats, and a 50″ head-up display.

At 4,840 mm (190″) long, 1,950 mm (77″) wide, and 1,560 mm (61″) tall, the Song L will rival Tesla’s Model Y (L – 4,760 mm, W – 1,921 mm, H – 1,624 mm).

BYD Song L trim Price Battery CLTC Range Exceed 550 km 189,800 yuan

($26,700) 71.8 kWh 550 km Excellence 550 km 199,800 yuan

($28,100) 71.8 kWh 550 km Exceed 662 km 209,800 yuan

($29,500) 87.04 kWh 662 km Excellence 662 km 229,800 yuan

($32,300) 87.04 kWh 662 km Excellence AWD 602 km 249,800 yuan

($35,100) 87.04 kWh 602 km BYD Song L trims

Tesla’s Model Y starts at 266,400 yuan ($37,400) with up to 554 km (344 mi) CLTC range. The long-range version with up to 688 km (427 mi) costs 306,400 yuan ($43,000).

The BYD Song L has three powertrain options: 150 kW, 230 kW, and an AWD version with 380 kW peak power. Powered by BYD’s Blade Battery, the EV is offered in 71.8 kWh and 87.04 kWh options.

Electrek’s Take

BYD is closing in on Tesla in global EV sales as we near the end of the year. The new Song L is aimed at Tesla’s hot spot in mid-size electric SUVs.

BYD delivered 431,603 EVs through September, within 3,500 of Tesla’s 435,059 vehicle deliveries. Can a new entry-level electric SUV put it over the edge in 2024?

With Tesla’s Cybertruck launching, the EV leader hopes to hang on to its lead. Meanwhile, BYD has several new EVs coming out, including the Sea Lion 07, another electric SUV. It’s also expected to launch the BYD UP, which was recently leaked by China’s MIIT.

It looks like we’re in for an exciting year-end EV sales race. Even better, EV leaders like BYD and Tesla are stealing market share in the top markets globally. Tesla’s Model Y is on pace to become the top-selling passenger vehicle in 2023, likely topping Toyota’s Corolla.

Source: BYD Weibo, CarNewsChina