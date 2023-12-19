Volkswagen’s flagship ID.7 EV is off to a slow start in China, with only 300 orders in 3 days

Volkswagen’s EV woes in China continue. After launching last week, the brand’s flagship ID.7 electric sedan received only 300 orders in three days.

Volkswagen ID.7 Vizzion fails to impress buyers in China

In April, Volkswagen unveiled the ID.7 Vizzion at the Shanghai Auto Show. Pre-sales began in November, with starting prices of 237,700 yuan ($33,200).

Volkswagen’s joint venture FAW-VW officially launched the ID.7 Vizzion in China on December 15. According to Chinese consumer research agency CarFans, the electric sedan received only 300 orders in its first 72 hours on the market.

The report notes that although many couples are buying ID vehicles, almost none are buying the ID.7. One in every 20 visitors bought the car. Of those, 80-90% are male, with an average age of 40 years.

Many interested consider the ID.7 a second vehicle, while 30% were familiar with alternatives like the Passat.

Although buyers enjoy the ample space, the prices are too high, and many don’t want to pay for extra features like heated seats. Other ID customers are buying directly and won’t even look at the ID.7.

Volkswagen ID electric vehicles in China (Source: VW)

Volkswagen releases cars through two joint ventures in China, one with FAW and the other with SAIC. FAW-VW produces the ID.7 Vizzion, while SAIC-VW builds the ID.7 Next.

The electric sedan is offered in single and dual-motor variants. The RWD ID.7, powered by an 84.8 kWh battery features up to 642 km (399 mi) CLTC range. Meanwhile, the dual-motor version has up to 570 km (354 mi) range.

Volkswagen-SAIC ID.Next electric sedan (Source: Volkswagen-SAIC)

Electrek’s Take

The feedback suggests VW is failing to connect with Chinese buyers. China is Volkswagen’s most important market, accounting for around 40% of global sales.

VW is losing out to rivals like BYD and Tesla. Other models, including the Tesla Model 3, BYD Seal, ZEEKR 007, Deepal S7, and IM LS6, have an edge over the ID.7 in China.

After dominating China’s auto market, VW is losing its grip. The automaker slipped behind BYD in passenger car sales earlier this year as EV sales continue climbing.

Volkswagen has doubled down on EVs in China after taking nearly a 5% stake in Xpeng Motors. However, CFO Arno Antilized warned Volkswagen could lose more market share in China until new models with Xpeng begin rolling out, which is expected in 2026.

Source: CarNewsChina, CarFans Weibo