Volkswagen opens ID.7 Vizzion electric sedan pre-orders in China starting at $33K

Amid an intensifying EV price war in China, Volkswagen is launching a new flagship electric sedan. VW’s joint venture (JV), FAW-Volkswagen, officially opened ID.7 Vizzion pre-orders in China starting at 237,700 yuan ($33,200).

Volkswagen unveiled the ID.7 Vizzion, the JV’s version of its new global flagship electric sedan, at the 2023 Shanghai Auto Show in April.

The ID.7 Vizzion was featured at VW’s “ID Night” next to the ID.Next. The ID.Next is SAIC-VW’s version of the new electric sedan.

Volkswagen has two JV’s in China, one with SAIC and the other with FAW. When Volkswagen launches a new model, in this case, the ID.7, it’s often made and sold by both automakers. For example, SAIC offers the ID.4 X and ID.6 X, while FAW offers the ID.4 Crozz and ID.6 Crozz.

The electric sedan features the same design as VW’s global ID.7, with a slightly tweaked design.

After opening pre-orders for its global ID.7 in Europe in August, Volkswagen plans to bolster its presence in the biggest EV market.

Volkswagen ID electric vehicles in China (Source: VW)

Volkswagen ID.7 Vizzion pre-orders now live in China

Volkswagen opened pre-orders for the ID.7 Vizzion Wednesday with starting prices of 237,700 yuan ($32,200).

According to Car News China, the price is slightly higher than the local media’s expectations of $25K – $30K.

Volkswagen-SAIC ID.Next electric sedan (Source: Volkswagen-SAIC)

At 4,956 mm (195″) long, 1,862 mm (73″) wide, and 1,537 mm (60.5″) tall, the ID.7 Vizzion is a large electric sedan. It’s in the same discussion as Tesla’s Model X (198″ x 79″ x 66″).

The electric sedan is offered in single and dual-motor versions. Powered by an 84.8 kWh NCM battery, the RWD single-motor variant offers up to 642 km (399 mi) CLTC range. The dual-motor features 570 km (354 mi) range.

Volkswagen ID.7 global version (Source: Volkswagen)

Inside, you will find advanced tech like a 15″ 2K floating screen and AR head-up display. It also includes a Hardman Kardon premium sound system with 16 speakers.

Volkswagen’s flagship sedan features assisted driving 3.0, which includes interactive lane change.

Electrek’s Take

China is Volkswagen’s most important market. The automaker generates nearly half of its earnings from the region.

However, China’s rapid transition to EVs caught VW flat-footed. After dominating the market since the 90s, BYD surpassed Volkswagen as the best-selling brand earlier this year.

Although EV deliveries were up 4% in China through September, VW’s CFO Arno Antiliz warned it could lose further market share until new models with XPeng launch.

VW invested $700M for a nearly 5% stake in XPeng in July. The first models from the partnership are expected to roll out in 2026.