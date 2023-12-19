Quick Charge Podcast: December 19, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode:
- Tesla drivers have highest accident rate despite Autopilot claims, who is lying?
- Tesla and Mercedes-Benz to compensate for loss of German EV subsidies
- VW, Audi, Porsche finally commit to NACS connectors in 2025
- US gov’t may update EV charger subsidy rules for newly-certified NACS port
- Lexus adds cheaper, longer-range RZ 300e to 2024 EV lineup
- If you see a Mercedes EQS with turquoise lights, it’s driving itself
- Rivian (RIVN) finds a partner to build its massive $5B mega-EV plant, paving the way for R2
- Volkswagen to bring back buttons after complaints about its touchscreen
- Move over Tesla: BYD has caught up and is expected to take the lead in global BEV market share
