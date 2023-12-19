Lexus adds cheaper, longer-range RZ 300e to 2024 EV lineup

Lexus is already updating its first all-electric model. The 2024 Lexus RZ lineup is gaining a new RZ 300e model with more range and a cheaper starting price.

Last April, the luxury brand unveiled its first electric vehicle, the 2023 RZ 450e. The EV is the start of its “transition to a BEV-centered brand.”

Lexus’ first EV began rolling out earlier this year, with over 2,500 models sold through September. Powered by a 71.4 kWh battery, the 2023 Lexus RZ offers up to 220 miles range.

For the 2024 lineup, the brand is making it easier than ever to own a Lexus EV. Lexus is adding a longer-range RZ 300e model that’s $4,500 cheaper than last year’s model.

The 2024 Lexus RZ 300e achieves up to 266 miles EPA estimated range (18″ wheels) with a 72.8 kWh CATL battery. With 20″ wheels, the model has 224 miles range. Offered in FWD, the new model features 201 hp.

2024 Lexus RZ 450e Premium in Iridium (Source: Lexus)

Lexus replaced the rear eAxle with a subframe adopted for the FWD system to minimize noise and vibration.

2024 Lexus RZ electric vehicle prices

The 2024 RZ 450e is based on Toyota’s e-TNGA platform, used for the bZ4X. Although it uses the same platform, you can see Lexus’ unique design both inside and outside.

Lexus replaced its signature spindle grille with a new spindle body, adding to its aerodynamics. The grille uses a shutter to improve efficiency. When cooling is not needed, the shutter closes to reduce air resistance.

2024 Lexus RZ 450e Premium in Ether (Source: Lexus)

The interior is based on a minimalist concept of Tazuna. It features a driver-focused interior inspired by the “communicative relationship between horse and rider.”

You will find a standard 14″ touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, an available head-up display, and enough cargo space for three golf bags.

The new Lexus 2024 Lexus RZ 300e Premium will start at $55,150 (including delivery). That’s $4,500 cheaper than last year’s model. The Luxury version will start at $60,880.

The 450e Premium AWD starts at $59,850, or $200 more than last year’s model. Meanwhile, the Luxury AWD version will run you $65,580, or $430 more than the 2023 model.

The RZ is offered in two trims: Premium or Luxury. The RZ Premium includes 18″ wheels with a dark gray metallic finish. The Luxury version has 20″ wheels and a black and machined finish.

2024 Lexus RZ trim MSRP

(*including $1,150

delivery fee) RZ 450e Premium AWD w/ 18″ Wheel $59,850 RZ 450e Premium AWD w/ 20″ Wheel $61,090 RZ 450e Luxury AWD $65,580 RZ 300e Premium FWD w/ 18″ Wheel $55,150 RZ 300e Premium FWD w/ 20″ Wheel $56,390 RZ 300e Luxury FWD $60,880 2024 Lexus RZ prices

Lexus added the Copper Crest exterior color for the 2024 models for an additional $595 fee. Other colors include Caviar, Iridium, Cloudburst Gray, Eminent White Pearl, and Ether for an extra $500. You can also get Copper Crest as a bi-tone paint ($1,295) alongside Ether ($1,200) and Cloudburst Gray ($1,200).

Available interior colors include Thunderstorm and Macadamia, Palomino, and Dapple Gray. You can also opt for the available ambient lighting (standard on Luxury) for a choice of 50 colors and 14 themes.

Have you been eyeing the new Lexus electric SUV? We can help you score deals near you today. Check out our link to find great deals on the Lexus RZ at a dealer near you.