Juiced RipRacer e-bike now $1,049 (Save $450), Jackery mini power station $99, more

One of our favorite e-bikes here at Electrek is on sale for one of its best prices yet. The Juiced Bikes RipRacer is dropping down to $1,049 alongside a chance to save on this mini Jackery Explorer power station at $99. Not to mention an assortment of deals on e-bikes and all of the other best Green Deals.

Head below for other New Green Deals we’ve found today and, of course, Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Juiced Bikes RipRacer fat-tire e-bike now $1,049

Juiced Bikes is still offering holiday savings rates on its line of e-bikes and accessories, with a special promotion now available for extra savings. The cheapest model among the bunch is the RipRacer Fun Sized Fat-Tire e-bike for $1,049 shipped, after using the promo code RIDE50 at checkout. Down from its usual $1,499, we’ve seen this e-bike go for $50 less during past flash sales and short-lived events like Black Friday. While today’s deal drops costs down to the second-lowest price we have tracked for this model, you won’t find prices this low anywhere else, so act fast in order to cruise into 2024 at some of the best rates of the year. You can learn more about this e-bike by heading below the fold or reading our review over at Electrek.

The RipRacer comes equipped with a 750W motor and an upgraded G2 52V lithium-ion battery allowing it to reach top speeds of 20 to 28 MPH depending on your throttle and pedal assist usage, while also offering a range of 35 to 55+ miles. It features five levels of pedal assistance alongside a standard cadence sensor. You’ll also receive a more humble collection of accessories than some of the brand’s other models like hydaulic disc brakes, a 1,050-lumen headlight paired with a 2-mode taillight, knobby fat-tires for smoother off-road joyrides, and a back-lit LCD display that keeps you informed of real-time metrics as well as allowing you to adjust riding settings.

Save $50 on Jackery’s new miniature Explorer 100 Plus power station

Jackery launched a scaled down version of its signature portable power station lineup earlier this year with the new Explorer 100 Plus, and now it’s on sale for one of the first times. Not just a rare chance to save, but an entirely new all-time low lands at $99 shipped on Amazon after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. It’s $50 off the usual $149 price tag for only the third time and arrives at the best price ever. This is an extra $1 under our previous mention from Black Friday, too. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look or head below for more.

The Jackery Explorer 100 Plus is the company’s smallest portable power bank to date. Instead of being used to charge up your campsite or tailgate, it has enough juice for your everyday carry with a compact design to match. The power station has a very mobile-first approach that ditches the usual AC outlets we see on the other models in favor of a simpler 3-port design with dual USB-C and a USB-A slot that can offer a total of 128W of power output from its internal 99Wh battery.

Save $50 on Lectric’s XP Lite e-bike with a rare discount

The Lectric XP Lite may be one of our all-time favorite e-bikes – especially for the price – and today, we’re seeing an even more compelling chance to score the EV thanks to an Amazon offer. Courtesy of the company’s official Amazon storefront, you can knock $50 off the Lectric XP Lite after clipping the on-page coupon. That drops the usual $799 price tag down to $749 shipped and gives you an affordable option for gifting an e-bike this year or, at the very least, just starting out 2024 with your own ride.

You can get the full scoop in our hands-on review of the Lectric XP Lite, which details its 300 W motor system, 375 Wh battery, 20 MPH top speeds, and 45-mile range. The compact design is going to be perfect for those who don’t have room for an absolute behemoth of a ride, especially considering it folds up when not in use.

Fall e-bike discounts

Other new Green Deals landing this week

The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine.