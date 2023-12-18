Quick Charge Podcast: December 18, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- UAW win helps nonunion workers too as Tesla is latest to hike pay
- Tesla confirms wireless inductive electric car home charger is coming
- Tesla removes Disney+ from vehicles amid Elon Musk’s Twitter beef with Bob Iger
- Tesla unveils new bird-eye view 3D reconstruction park assist
- Nikola founder Trevor Milton sentenced to 4 years in prison for fraud
- GM and Ford EV owners to get Tesla Supercharger access as soon as February
- Acura opens reservations for its ZDX SUV, its first-ever EV, starting around $60
- Nissan will export EVs made in China globally to compete with Tesla and BYD
