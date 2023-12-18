Hyundai Kona Electric gets even sportier as new N Line model shows its face

2024 Hyundai Kona EV (Source: Hyundai)

Hyundai’s all-electric Kona is getting a high-performance upgrade. The Hyundai Kona Electric was spotted wearing the famed Hyundai N Line badge with a new sporty look.

The new 2024 Hyundai Kona is bigger, bolder, and better in every way compared to the previous model.

You can see the upgrades immediately with a new EV-derived design. The new Kona model includes more range and interior space, faster charging, and added features – all the things buyers are looking for in an EV.

Hyundai originally designed the Kona as an electric rather than converting from ICE to EV. This could hint that the new Kona N will be electric only.

Reports suggest Hyundai is already working on a sportier, high-performance Kona Electric N Line model. We got our first glimpse of the sporty model in August as Hyundai began testing.

The Kona Electric will follow the IONIQ 5 N and IONIQ 6 N as Hyundai’s N Line EV lineup expands. Hyundai has already said it wants to build more electric N products. It also wants to offer cheaper alternatives.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 N (Source: Hyundai)

In a recent interview with AutoExpress, Hyundai’s technical advisor, Albert Biermann, explained, “We have to come down with something smaller and more affordable.” He said, “Otherwise, we leave our customers in the dark.”

Hyundai Kona Electric N Line model shows its face

What model is better to wear the N badge than the affordable Kona Electric? The sporty model was recently spotted undisguised in the wild by HealerTV. The video gives us a closer look at what we can expect.

Hyundai Kona Electric N Line (Source: HealerTV)

One of the first things you will notice is the pixelated seamless horizon lamp running across the front, similar to the 2024 model. There are also pixels in the DRLs.

Although the model looks similar, the N Line badge is proudly displayed upfront. The badge is also shown on the handle. On the rear, the pixel design on the tail light is slightly different.

Inside, you can see the N badges on the seats. Other than that, there’s not a ton of changes. Hyundai has yet to release powertrain details, and that’s where the big differences will be.

2024 Hyundai Kona EV (Source: Hyundai)

You can also expect to see further changes as the model gets closer to production. We saw a similar development process with the IONIQ 5 N.

The upgraded 2024 Kona Electric starts at $32,675 (excluding destination) in the US. It’s available in two battery options: a standard 48 kWh or a larger 64.8 kWh. The former provides 200 estimated miles of range, while the latter gives an estimated 261 miles.

The redesigned 2024 Hyundai Kona is a steal at under $33,000. If you’re ready to go electric, we can help you get started today. You can use our link to find deals on the 2024 Hyundai Kona in your area.

Source: TheKoreanCarBlog