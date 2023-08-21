Is this our first look at the sporty Hyundai Kona Electric N-Line?

It looks like Hyundai is working on a high-performance model to sit next to the new IONIQ 5 N. New spy pictures reveal what looks to be a sporty all-electric Hyundai Kona N.

Hyundai Kona Electric N spotted looking sporty

Hyundai unveiled its first purely electric high-performance vehicle under its N brand, the IONIQ 5 N, at the Goodwood Festival of Speed last month.

The release comes nearly a year after Hyundai teased a conceptual electric N model during the end of the launch video for the new IONIQ 6.

Hyundai teased racing enthusiasts with several videos to prepare for the event, vowing for a “new chapter” to begin.

Powered by a 166 kW (222 hp) front, a 282 kW (378 hp) rear electric motor, and an 84 kWh battery, the 2025 IONIQ 5 N packs up to 478 kW (641 hp) total output.

With “N Grin Boost” engaged, the high-performance EV will burst to maximum acceleration with a 10-sec power increment to 650 PS, enabling a 0 to 100 km/h (0 to 62 mph) in 3.4 seconds with a top speed of 160 mph (258 km/h).

Hyundai IONIQ 5 N (Source: Hyundai N)

The IONIQ 5 Ns steering column has been strengthened to enhance steering response and feedback. Furthermore, the vehicle features a specifically tuned N R-MDPS (Rack-Mounted Motor-Driven Power Steering) system with a higher steering ratio and enhanced torque feedback.

Other features, such as N Drift Optimizer and N Torque Distribution, help to enhance vehicle control responding and torque distribution to optimize drift and cornering abilities.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 N (Source: Hyundai)

The N model differentiates itself from the IONIQ 5 with performance-enhancing design elements like black contrasting trim and wing rear spoiler that maximize circuit potential.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 N interior (Source: Hyundai)

On the inside, the N model also features N-branded elements, including the steering wheel, seats, door scuff panels, and metal parts.

According to new spy images from AutoSpy, Hyundai may be working on another high-performance model. This time, it’s the Kona Electric that looks to receive the N-branded treatment.

Hyundai Kona Electric N (Source: AutoSpy)

The second-generation Kona is already being delivered in several key markets, including an N line and an all-electric version.

As the report notes, unlike the gas-powered Kona N-Line, the vehicle features parametric pixels at the bottom of the rear bumper, a prominent feature in Hyundai’s EVs. In addition, the unique side and side skirts are N Line. Other than that, the Kona model appears to be the same, but it’s also heavily camouflaged.

Hyundai designed the new Kona to be electric first rather than an ICE-to-EV conversion like older generations, meaning an all-electric Kona N line wouldn’t be out of the question.

Check back for more info on the Hyundai Kona Electric N. With the model apparently out for testing, Hyundai is bound to have a teaser coming soon.