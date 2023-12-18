E1’s inaugural electric boat racing series adds Marc Anthony as latest owner of Team Miami

As the UIM E1 electric boat racing championship sits less than a month from its inaugural season, the nascent league has announced its latest team owner – musician Marc Anthony. The renowned salsa singer will lead Team Miami during the first-ever electric boat racing series in 2024.

As we wind down 2023, we, as EV enthusiasts, move closer than ever to seeing the first electric boat races as part of UIM’s E1 World Championship, competing globally. While the young league created by Formula E and Extreme E co-founders Rodi Basso and Alejandro Agag was scheduled to begin races this year, Basso alerted the public that E1’s inaugural season would be pushed to February 2024.

We know the series is expected to eventually consist of 12 mixed-gender teams competing in electric “RaceBird” boats, Basso previously stated the league expects to see eight teams compete in the inaugural season.

To date, E1 has announced seven teams – including the first-ever Racebird competitor, Team Venice. Since then, we’ve seen E1 recruit many more celebrities to the league, signing owners from across the sports and entertainment landscape. Current E1 owners include sports legends Rafael Nadal, Didier Drogba, and the NFL’s Tom Brady, Formula 1 veteran Sergio Perez, superstar DJ Steve Aoki, and most recently cricket star Virat Kohli.

With seven owners and electric boat racing teams in place, E1 is rounding out 2023 with its eighth and final squad, representing Miami and led by musician Marc Anthony.

Musician Marc Anthony with E1 co-founder and CEO, Rodi Basso / Credit: E1

E1 finds a fitting boat racing home with Team Miami

E1 shared details of its latest owner addition today, which includes Marc Anthony – the highest-selling salsa singer of all time and minority owner of the Miami Dolphins – and his company Magnus. Anthony will lead Team Miami in the boat racing league next year – a fitting location as the city sits on the tip of the Florida peninsula and is rich with marine culture. Anthony shared this thoughts:

I have always been fascinated by all things nautical. Water is the essence of life, and as the human population approaches the limits of what the planet can sustain, it is time to cherish water for the essential value it has as an enabler of life. I am thrilled to join forces with E1 to welcome to the dawn a new era of competition and a new standard of race excellence, and I am looking forward to embarking on a journey that has never been witnessed before, an era where passion is a given and winning is a must.

In addition to leading Team Miami in E1’s first championship series in 2024, Anthony’s company Magnus will help facilitate and host boat racing in the team’s home city during season 2. If and when that event occurs, it will be E1’s debut in the US, promising to feature a fan village, festival, and a concert featuring “prominent artists.”

With the addition of Marc Anthony and Team Miami, the lineup for E1’s first electric boat racing season appears set. Here’s all eight teams:

Venice Racing Team Team Mexico (Sergio Perez) Team Nadal (Rafael Nadal) Team Drogba (Didier Drogba) Team Brady (Tom Brady) Aoki Racing Team (Steve Aoki) Team Blue Rising (Virat Kohli) Team Miami (Marc Anthony)

As we’ve previously reported, the inaugural UIM E1 boat racing championship will begin in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on February 2-3, 2024.