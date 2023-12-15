 Skip to main content

Tesla appears to be ramping up Cybertruck production as fleet is spotted

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Dec 15 2023 - 9:34 am PT
Tesla appears to be ramping up Cybertruck production early as a decent fleet has been spotted at Gigafactory Texas.

After Tesla delivered only 10 Cybertrucks at the launch event last month, there were some concerns that Tesla would pull a “Tesla Semi launch” and only deliver a few more vehicles throughout the next few months.

However, it looks like it won’t be the case.

We already reported on how Tesla started reaching out to reservation holders to convert their reservations into orders, with deliveries starting right now in Texas and California.

The Cybertruck is currently production constrained, but it looks like Tesla is already ramping up and seems to be able to deliver the new electric pickup truck in significant numbers.

Joe Tegtmeyer, a drone pilot who often flies over Gigafactory Texas, spotted a fleet of nearly 40 Cybertrucks at the factory:

As per Tegtmeyer’s observations, there were 19 Cybertrucks being prepped for shipping, a few more in testing areas, and about 15 more parked at the south end of the factory.

The amount of Cybertruck activity at the plant is a good sign that Tesla is actively ramping up production.

However, it will still take a long time for Tesla to work through its backlog of reservations even if the higher prices announced last month result in cancellations.

CEO Elon Musk said that he expects it would take Tesla about 18 months to ramp up to a volume production of about 250,000 units annually.

But production ramps are not smooth. It will be interesting to track Cybertruck production in the coming months and see how quickly can Tesla ramp up to 1,000 units per week.

Electrek’s Take

When is your best guess for Tesla reaching a production rate of 1,000 Cybertrucks per week?

That’s a nice milestone.

I could see Tesla testing that level fairly early in 2024. Most likely by the end of the first quarter.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

