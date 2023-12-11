BYD Yuan UP EV leaked ahead of official debut – another new Tesla competitor?

A new BYD electric SUV is due out in the first half of next year as the EV maker looks to top Tesla in sales. The BYD Yuan UP has leaked ahead of its official debut, giving us a sneak peek of what we can expect.

BYD continues its impressive sales streak. After selling over 170,000 EVs last month alone, BYD’s all-electric car sales reached 1.57 million through November.

The company continues releasing new EV models at an impressive pace. Its latest is a compact electric SUV called the Yuan UP.

At 4,310 mm (170″) long, 1,830 mm (72″) wide, and 1,675 mm (66″) tall, BYD’s Yuan Up is the smallest EV (and likely cheapest) from its “Yuan” series. It will be slightly smaller than Kia’s new compact EV5 electric SUV in China ( L – 4,615 mm, W – 1,875 mm, H – 1,715 mm).

The series includes the Yuan Plus (Atto 3 in overseas markets) and Yuan Pro. Although the new compact electric SUV isn’t due out until next year, leaked data from China’s MIIT revealed the new BYD EV.

According to the release, the new EV will come in two powertrain options: 70 kW or 130 kW. It will also include a BYD LFP Blade battery. Depending on the model, the new EV weighs either 1,805 kg (3,980 lbs) or 1,540 (3,395 lbs).

Although BYD has yet to officially reveal the new EV, prices are expected to start under 100,000 yuan ($14,000), given the Yuan Pro starts at 95,800 yuan ($13,350).

BYD Sea Lion 07 (Source: BYD)

Electrek’s Take

BYD is closing in on Tesla as the global EV sales race intensifies. With over 335,655 EVs sold over the past two months, BYD is leading up to a solid end-of-year run.

Tesla aims to deliver 1.8 million EVs this year. Both automakers have slashed prices drastically this year to boost demand amid new completion.

BYD and Tesla have also launched new models. Tesla launched its long-awaited Cybertruck, that’s already generating hype.

Meanwhile, BYD has unveiled a series of new all-electric models as it expands the brand globally. BYD revealed two new mid-size electric SUVs, the Sea Lion 07 (pictured above) and Song L, that will rival Tesla’s Model Y.

BYD also launched its Seal electric sedan in Mexico last week to take on Tesla’s Model 3. The race into the end of the year is heating up as EV makers like BYD and Tesla continue stealing market share from legacy automakers.

