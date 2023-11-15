ZEEKR shares first interior images of its 007 sedan ahead of pre-orders this week

Things continue to move quickly for ZEEKR’s fourth EV model, the 007 – which is due to begin pre-orders in China before week’s end. After sharing images of its first sedan last week, ZEEKR has followed up with our first look at the 007’s interior, along with some new exterior pics. See more below.

ZEEKR remains a relatively young EV automaker out of China that is expanding at an impressive rate that, so far, has the sales to back it up. We’ve already seen the Geely-owned automaker deliver the 001 shooting brake, as well as a new quad-motor FR version.

We’ve also seen launches of the 009 multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) and a compact SUV called the ZEEKR X – all of which have launched in China, while the standard 001 and X have already made their way over to new markets in Europe.

Earlier this month, we visited New York to test drive the 001 and 009, where we learned alot about the young company and its goals for the future. One key item not mentioned however, was plans for a fourth model. Days later, ZEEKR teased the 007 with dark, silhouetted images of the exterior, but zero peeks at its interior.

As its first sedan, the 007 represents ZEEKR’s first EV model with mass market appeal, although like its siblings, it will launch in China first. Last week, we got our first look at the sedan’s exterior alongside news of plans for an IPO in the US. Now, ZEEKR has followed up with two detailed images of the 007’s interior ahead of its official debut in Guangzhou on Friday. Have a look.

ZEEKR shares 007 interior images ahead of full debut

ZEEKR shared the images above to its Weibo page earlier today, kicking off a two-day countdown until the 007’s official debut at the Guangzhou Auto Show, when pre-orders will officially begin. No other new details have been shared other than the images, but the interior of the ZEEKR 007 looks sleek and roomy.

The automaker’s Weibo shared the following caption alongside the new interior and exterior images:

Global chief designer Stefan Sielaff leads the design team to interpret the 007 Hidden Energy design concept to create a new experience integrating emotion and technology.

Guangzhou Auto Show pre-sale release at 10:00 on November 1.

As we’ve mentioned in the past, we are certain to learn more about what the 007 can truly deliver following its debut in China Friday morning. That will include key specs such as available trims, range, and of course, price. We will be sure to report back once we learn more. Check back with Electrek this Friday to see for yourself.