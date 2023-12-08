See how Ford builds its F-150 Lightning electric pickup [video]

Ford’s F-150 Lightning is the top selling electric truck in the US through November. As production at its Rouge EV plant ramps up, a new video gives us an inside look at how Ford builds its Lightning in the US.

Ford has been building trucks for over 100 years. Since introducing the Model TT in 1917, Ford’s trucks have come a long way. And along the way, Ford has learned a thing or two about how to build them.

The American automaker is known for innovations like the moving assembly line. The production method, introduced in 1913, enabled Ford to lower prices significantly, making its vehicles more competitive.

Ford introduced the Lightning in May 2021 as its “smartest, most innovative truck yet.” With over 100 years of building pickups, that’s a big feat.

With 4,393 Lightning’s sold last month, more than doubling (+113%) over last year, Ford’s electric pickup set a new monthly sales record. Ford sold more Lightning models last month than it did the entire third quarter.

In September, a Ford spokeperson told Electrek that Lightning production is “starting to ramp after a six week shutdown” to expand its Rouge EV facility.

If you’ve ever wondered what the process looks like, a new video takes us inside the facility where the electric truck is built.

Ford F-150 Lightning production at Rouge EV plant (Source: Ford)

How Ford builds the F-150 Lightning EV pickup

A recent video from Frame gives us a detailed look at how Ford builds the Lightning EV pickup at its Dearborn, Mi plant.

How Ford builds the F-150 Lightning electric pickup (Source: Frame)

As you can see the facility uses high tech machinery to speed up production. Robots like automated guided vehicles (AGVs) can be seen transporting cars to different workstations.

Workers inspect and ensure the wiring is placed properly. Then, its time for the headlights and signature Lightning grille.

After that, the dashboard and center console are fitted into place. The Lightning then gets its front and back windows.

As it continues moving through assembly, the charging port is installed in a designated slot. The badges are then carefully placed to protect the paint.

Ford F-150 Lightning production (Source: Ford)

The pickup starts to come together during frame assembly when the cabin and truck bed are joined. Check out the full video above to see how the Ford’s Lightning comes together including the battery pack and motor.

Ford added a new F-150 Lightning “Flash” to the 2024 model lineup. With pulled favorites from the XLT and Lariat models, the Flash hits all the “sweet spots.” It includes a feature-rich interior, up to 320 miles range, Ford’s Tow Tech Package, and a heatpump for less than $70,000.

If you’re ready to hop into a new electric Ford Lightning pickup, we can help you get started. You can use our link to find great deals on a 2023 or 2024 Lightning at a neaby dealership today.