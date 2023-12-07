Stellantis partners with Ample to integrate battery swap capabilities into its EVs

Stellantis is getting into the battery swap game, announcing a partnership with US-based swap specialist Ample. Using Ample’s existing technology, Stellantis intends to deliver EVs with battery packs that can be swapped in five minutes, beginning with its 500e.

As a global automotive conglomerate responsible for noteworthy brands like Jeep, Ram, and Fiat, you’ve probably heard of Stellantis or, at the very least, its precursor, FCA. Ample, on the other hand, might come as a new name to you, although we have covered the battery swap specialist several times in the past couple of years.

Ample is a California-based startup that continues to work toward helping put 1 billion electric vehicles on roads worldwide. The startup’s specialty is modular battery swap stations that can be quickly erected and moved if necessary.

Ample began deploying its first generation of autonomous battery-swapping stations around San Francisco in the spring of 2021. From there, it established and gathered data while working with rideshare companies like Uber and last-mile delivery startup Sally.

When it introduced its second-generation swap station this past May, Ample added swap capabilities for larger EV models and cut its entire process from ten to five minutes. By July, Ample had announced a global partnership with Mitsubishi Fuso to integrate battery swaps in commercial EVs and now looks to do the same in passenger models with Stellantis.

Credit: Stellantis/YouTube

Stellantis to roll out battery swaps in EU with Ample

Earlier today, Stellantis announced it has signed a binding agreement with Ample to establish a partnership that entails the implementation of the latter’s battery swap technology into EVs under its existing umbrella.

The initial program will begin in Madrid, Spain, using a fleet of 100 Fiat 500es – Stellantis’ best-selling all-electric model – operating within the automaker’s “Free2move” carshare service. Ample’s modular batteries can fit into any existing electric vehicle and were designed to act as a drop-in replacement for the original battery.

By initially deploying Ample’s technology across its carshare fleet, Stellantis hopes to offer drivers a fast and cost-effective battery swap solution it can expand upon in the future. Per Stellantis’ senior vice president, charging & energy business Ricardo Stamatti:

The partnership with Ample is another example of how Stellantis is exploring all avenues that enable freedom of mobility for our electric vehicle customers. In addition to other projects we are focused on, Ample’s Modular Battery Swapping solution has the opportunity to offer our customers greater energy efficiency, outstanding performance and lower range anxiety. We are looking forward to executing the initial program with our stellar Fiat 500e.

In addition to the initial fleet rollout in Spain, the new partners state they are also discussing expanding Ample’s modular battery swap technology to Stellantis’ fleet and consumer customer bases in other territories. While it was not directly said, the US would make sense, given that is where Ample is currently headquartered. Ample CEO Khaled Hassounah also spoke about the new partnership and the company’s goals in the future:

At Ample, we believe in the importance of making electric vehicles accessible to everyone without compromises, which is the only way that we will make a significant impact on lowering greenhouse gas emissions. Stellantis’ ambitious electrification goals, its range of electric vehicles, and the commitment of its leadership, make Stellantis a perfect partner in achieving our goals. The combination of offering compelling electric vehicles that can also receive a full charge in less than five minutes will help remove the remaining impediments to electric vehicle adoption. We look forward to working with Stellantis to deploy our joint solution across communities around the world.

The initial Fiat 500e program in Madrid is scheduled to begin in 2024. Check out Ample’s battery swap station in action in the video below: