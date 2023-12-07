Nissan Ariya electric SUV price cuts lead to $199 per month leases

After cutting prices, the Nissan Ariya is being offered with leases as low as $199 per month (find local dealers here). At these rates, Nissan’s electric SUV could currently be one of the best-value EVs to lease.

Nissan was viewed as a pioneer in releasing the first mass-market EV in the US, the LEAF, in 2010. The automaker followed it up with its second global EV and first all-electric SUV, the Nissan Ariya.

The Ariya (see our review here) went on sale last fall in the US and is already outselling the compact LEAF EV.

Over 4,500 Ariya electric SUVs were sold in Q3, compared to around 1,500 LEAFs. Recent price cuts will likely help boost sales.

According to online auto research firm CarsDirect, the Nissan Ariya is being offered with lease prices as low as $199 per month. In NY, the Ariya is listed at $199 per month for 18 months, with $4,379 due upfront. The deals vary by region.

This amounts to over $10,000 in savings with $9,280 in lease cash and an extra $1,000 bonus incentive.

Importantly, $199 amounts to what many people will save in gas prices per month making the cost of the vehicle negligible.

2023 Nissan Ariya EV lease prices

On Nissan’s website, the 2023 Ariya Engage FWD is listed with a $369 per month lease for 36 months, with $4,079 due at signing. That includes a $1,000 loyalty cash offer available to current Nissan and Infiniti owners. The deal is good through January 2, 2024.

Nissan’s Engage with front-wheel drive offers up to 216 miles range powered by a 62 kWh battery.

2023 Nissan Ariya trim Starting Price

(excluding dest.) Range

(mi) Nissan Ariya Engage FWD $43,190 216 Nissan Ariya Engage e-4ORCE AWD $47,190 205 Nissan Ariya Venture+ FWD $47,190 304 Nissan Ariya Evolve+ FWD $50,190 289 Nissan Ariya Engage+ e-4ORCE AWD $51,190 272 Nissan Ariya Empower+ FWD $53,690 289 Nissan Ariya Evolve+ e-4ORCE AWD $54,190 272 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE AWD $60,190 267 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE AWD

(w/ 20″ wheels) $60,190 257 2023 Nissan Ariya trim prices and range

The lease deal is based on an MSRP of $45,080 (including destination) and doesn’t require a trade-in. It can also be used by another household member.

Monthly payments will total $13,284 with 10,000 miles a year. At the end of the lease, the purchase price is $25,696.

Just a month ago, Nissan’s Ariya was listed with lease prices at $339 for 36 months. And that’s with $4,509 at signing. The monthly cost was $464 and is now $442 following the price cuts.

Nissan’s lower prices could be due to changes in how it handles the EV tax credit. The company is now passing the credit on through a loophole with leases.

Although the 2024 Nissan LEAF S price is nearly $16,000 less than the Ariya, it’s only $79 more a month to lease. The model is offered at $289 for 36 months with $2,649 at signing.

Meanwhile, Tesla’s Model Y, starting at $43,990, can be leased for as low as $554 per month. Tesla’s website promotes monthly lease prices for as low as $399, but that includes the $7,500 tax credit.

Nissan's latest deal on the Ariya is a steal.