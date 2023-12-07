Ford to help F-150 Lightning owners save on electricity costs with new V2H partnership

Ford aims to help F-150 Lightning owners save on monthly electricity costs with a new vehicle-to-home (V2H) partnership. The “first-of-its-kind collaboration” will use the Lightning’s powerful battery with smart thermostat tech to unlock new savings.

Although the Ford F-150 Lightning can already power your home through Intelligent Backup Power, the program introduces new tech to optimize energy use.

Ford is partnering with Resideo Technologies to explore new savings opportunities for Lightning drivers while supporting efficient home energy use.

The new “EV-Home Power Partnership” will use Resideo’s smart thermostat to help power your home’s heating and cooling systems with stored energy in the truck’s battery during peak usage.

Through the project, Ford aims to see how V2H and smart thermostat tech can help Lightning owners save while electricity rates are the highest. The tech can automate your home’s electricity use, shifting it to off-peak hours.

The partnership will also look into how the system can leverage clean energy from the grid, such as wind or solar.

Smart thermostat (Source: Resideo)

“Driving electric is unlocking an entirely new world of personal energy management,” which can help owners save time and money. It will also help support a sustainable grid, according to Bill Crider, head of global charging and energy services at Ford.

Crider says successful V2H solutions would give Ford EV drivers and utilities “the confidence to accelerate future vehicle-to-grid services never-before thought possible with traditional vehicles.”

(Source: Resideo)

As Dana Huth, Resideo’s EVP, explained, “The two largest contributors to an individual’s carbon-emission footprint are usually their car and the heating and cooling of their home.”

The new partnership is exploring new ways for Ford Lightning owners to utilize their EV batteries to save on utility costs.

Ford says work on the project has already begun and is expected to be complete in the first half of 2024.

The news comes after Volkswagen announced it was rolling out the software for its EVs to support V2H this week.

Electrek’s Take

After Ford F-150 Lightning sales hit a new record in November, the company is looking for new ways to help owners save.

Lightning drivers have used the vehicle’s powerful battery to power their homes or other equipment after hurricanes, floods, earthquakes, and other extreme events. It also helped charge up a movie set deep in the woods.

The new V2H project aims to unlock even more value for Lightning owners with smart tech to save on electricity costs.

Ford added a new “Flash” trim to the 2024 Lightning lineup that hits all the “sweet spots.” The new model combines XLT and Lariat trim favorites with an added heat pump starting at under $70,000.

If you’ve been eyeing Ford’s electric truck, now could be a good time to buy. Ford has been offering up to $15,000 off on select models. You can get started today by using our link to find great deals on the 2023 and 2024 Ford Lightning near you.