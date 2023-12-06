Volkswagen finally rolls out bidirectional charging on ID.4, but we have lots of questions

New Volkswagen electric models will now support bidirectional charging. With “Vehicle to Home” capabilities, your new VW EV can be used to power your home. However, with little info, VW has left us with more questions than answers.

“We are actively shaping the energy transition,” VW’s sales leader, Imelda Labbe, said during the launch. Labbe explained that EV owners can save on energy costs with bidirectional charging now available.

Volkswagen initially planned to introduce bidirectional charging in its EVs in 2022, but software delays set them back. The function converts your electric vehicle into a rolling energy storage bank.

With concerns over energy costs, bidirectional charging can help take the strain off the grid by supplying power to your home during peak hours.

Volkswagen launched a pilot project with HagerEnergy GmbH in Sweden. With a home power station and integrated Home Energy Management System (HEMS), EV owners can use their solar power system to cover energy use.

With electricity tariffs and smart algorithms, owners can charge their EVs when there is abundant renewable energy, storing it for when it’s needed.

Volkswagen V2H home energy system (Source: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen integrates bidirectional charging into its EVs

Volkswagen EVs with bidirectional charging combined with DC charging can be used as the main energy supply for your home. The home power station draws from the vehicle when the home storage system needs more energy.

Once recharged, the vehicle enters standby mode to avoid draining the battery. The vehicle is only activated when more energy is needed.

VW ID.5 GTX (Source: Volkswagen)

The system can provide electricity for around “two full days,” according to VW (assuming 30 kWh average energy use).

VW said that many ID electric models will offer these capabilities from now on. Electric models with the 77 kWh battery will be able to use the function in addition to already delivered models with the ID. Software 3.5.

At first, relevant EVs are only compatible with the S10 Compact series from HagerEnergy. VW says other home power stations with bidirectional charging will be available at a later date.

Electrek’s Take

Volkswagen has been promising its ID electric models for several years to support bidirectional charging.

The software to enable it is finally here, but it looks like it will be extremely limited at first. And there are plenty of questions still to answer.

What is the discharge speed? Will it be compatible with systems like Wallbox Quasar? And perhaps more importantly, will VW release a software update for older vehicles? We’ve reached out to Volkswagen for more information but have yet to hear back.

Several automakers have introduced the technology, including Hyundai, Volvo, Ford, and others. As EV adoption continues hitting new highs, the tech can help stabilize the grid while providing opportunities for owners to save.