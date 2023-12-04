Toyota confirms its sleek electric Sport Crossover made with BYD is launching in 2025

Toyota unveiled its slick electric Sport Crossover concept for the first time in Europe on Monday. The new fastback EV, made with China’s BYD, will launch in 2025.

Toyota confirms Sport Crossover EV is launching in 2025

Toyota first revealed the electric Sport Crossover in April at Auto Shanghai. The crossover offers a different option to the growing number of SUVs with a distinct fastback style.

The new crossover EV will be a “style hero,” according to Toyota. The brand says it will offer an “attractive proposition” for first-time EV buyers.

With five doors and plenty of space for rear passengers and cargo, the concept offers a “stylish alternative” to SUVs.

Toyota initially presented the vehicle based on a reboot concept. The idea is to create a change of pace as soon as you get in. The company said it would include an active, iconic style with functions aimed at creating a “personal space” for younger buyers.

The electric Toyota Sport Crossover is made through a joint venture with China’s leading EV maker, BYD (BYD Toyota EV Tech Co).

Toyota Sport Crossover EV concept (Source: Toyota)

Toyota and BYD have already launched a co-developed EV, the bZ3, in China. The electric sedan is based on Toyota’s e-TNGA platform, the same used for its bZ4X electric SUV. However, BYD supplies its Blade LFP batteries, electric motor, and control system.

The new EV concept will likely feature a similar setup. Toyota confirmed the electric Sport Crossover will be one of five new EVs launching in Europe by 2026.

Toyota Sport Crossover Concept

Earlier today, we covered Toyota’s Urban SUV Concept, which will kick off the offensive next year. The new electric SUV will be Toyota’s cheapest EV set to compete against the Volvo EX30 (see our review), Hyundai Kona electric, Jeep Avenger, and others in a growing segment.

Toyota’s Sport Crossover will rival Hyundai’s IONIQ 6 in the fastback EV segment. Both electric models will join Toyota’s EV lineup in Europe over the next two years.

By 2026, Toyota expects 20% of European sales to be all-electric. That would be over 250,000 vehicles annually. The automaker says a diverse portfolio will help propel it toward complete carbon neutrality by 2040.

Electrek’s Take

Toyota has teased several new EV concepts, vowing to increase range and cut costs over the past few years. However, all the brand has to show is the bZ4X based on its e-TNGA platform, the same one used for the Subaru Solterra and Lexus RZ.

Toyota recently unveiled a series of innovations, including a dedicated EV platform, next-gen batteries, and manufacturing upgrades to improve range while cutting costs.

Until we see more, it’s hard to get excited about another new concept. The Sport Crossover concept is sleek and offers a good alternative to SUVs, but it will need to be at the right price. It will also need to be competitive in range.

Based on its comments, Toyota is targeting younger buyers. Millennials and Gen Z are some of the most likely to buy EVs, but affordability and range are big considerations for these groups.

We’ll learn more about Toyota’s new EVs early next year as we get closer to launch. Check back for the latest.