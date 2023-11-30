A US car dealership group just installed 10,000 rooftop solar panels

One of the US’s largest car dealership groups recently completed the installation of 10,000 solar panels on multiple dealerships.

Rooftop solar on car dealerships

Austin-headquartered Freedom Solar Power, which works directly with automakers such as Toyota, Ford, Volkswagen, Volvo, Audi, and Hyundai/Genesis to install rooftop solar for their franchised dealers, installed the solar panels for Group 1 Automotive.

Freedom Solar Power national automotive manager Ryan Ferrero said, “Dealerships often have ample roof areas to accommodate solar arrays powerful enough to offset a large percentage of their energy costs. The more auto dealers learn about solar power, the more they see it as an effective environmental, social, and business win-win strategy.”

Energy costs are a substantial operating expense for car dealerships due to extended operating hours and energy-intensive showrooms and lots. Car dealerships are increasingly adopting rooftop solar to offset their high energy use and ensure reliable electricity.

Group 1 Automotive didn’t reveal exactly where the 10,000 solar panels were installed, but it said it plans to complete solar installations at 25 dealerships by the end of 2024.

Electrek’s Take

Car dealerships have the same sort of rooftop space that warehouses and box retail do. Why not cover it in solar panels? With lowered emissions, cost reductions, and clean energy to charge EVs, they can’t lose.

Photo: Elite Acura, Maple Shade, NJ/Freedom Solar

