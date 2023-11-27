Volkswagen trademark filing reveals new ID. Cross, hints at a new electric SUV

A new trademark filing with the European Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) reveals that a new Volkswagen EV is likely coming soon. The filing for a Volkswagen ID. Cross suggests it could be an electric crossover or SUV.

Volkswagen ID. Cross filing hints at new electric SUV

Volkswagen wants to become more competitive as electric vehicle sales continue climbing globally.

According to a recent EUIPO trademark filing, a new member to its ID family may help the automaker’s quest. Volkswagen filed for the trademark ID. Cross on Nov 11, 2023. (It was also filed with the German Patent and Trademark Office.)

No other details were provided, raising the question: What will the new model be? VW revealed the ID. Crozz (not Cross) at the 2017 LA Auto Show.

The concept formed the basis for the “first next-generation Volkswagen EV on American roads,” which turned out to be the ID.4 electric SUV.

Volkswagen already confirmed it won’t let iconic names like the Golf go in the electric era. CEO of VW Passenger Cars, Thomas Shafer, told the German auto newspaper Automobilwoche:

It is clear that we will not give up iconic names like the Golf, Tiguan and GTI, but rather transfer them to the electric world.

A spokesperson from the company also confirmed to Handelsblatt that an electric SUV, similar in size and style to the brand’s bestselling Tiguan, will be built at its Wolfsburg plant.

Volkswagen ID. Crozz concept (Source: VW)

During a vehicle distribution meeting in September, Volkswagen said it will produce “large numbers” of new compact electric SUVs in Wolfsburg.

The new electric SUV (possibly the Volkswagen ID. Cross) will follow the affordable ID 2all electric hatch into production in 2026. They will be two of 10 new VW EVs launching by 2026.

Volkswagen ID 2all electric vehicle concept (Source: Volkswagen)

Electrek’s Take

It’s worth noting that, in China, Volkswagen’s joint venture with FAW produces EVs under the “Crozz” brand. While VW offers the ID.4 and ID.6 globally, FAW-VW has the ID.4 Crozz and ID.6 Crozz.

However, these filings were with the EUIPO and the German trademark office. It’s more than likely a new electric crossover or SUV is coming.

Volkswagen is struggling with more competition and rising inflation. The automaker has already cut EV production, citing lower demand. Arno Antilitz, VW’s CFO, said EV orders were down 50% in Europe.

A new compact electric SUV at the right price could help the automaker climb back. The ID.4 and ID.5 are Volkswagen’s top sellers, but a more affordable model could help it compete with Chinese automakers like BYD.

We’ll keep you updated when we hear more about the Volkswagen ID. Cross. Let us know what you think in the comments.

Source: Carbuzz