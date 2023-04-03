Volkswagen CEO discusses electric Golf, Tiguan, and affordable ID 2all EV models

As it transitions to fully electric, zero-emission vehicles, Volkswagen looks to maintain its position in the auto industry. Part of this plan includes transforming iconic brand names like the Golf and Tiguan to electric while adding new EVs to the lineup, such as VW’s new affordable ID 2all concept.

The Volkswagen Group delivered over 570,000 electric vehicles in 2022, retaining its status as BEV market leader in Europe and expanding its position in China, the biggest EV market globally, by 68%.

Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) accounted for a record 7% share of total deliveries last year, with the VW ID.4 and ID.5 models selling over 193,000 models.

The German automaker says it remains well-positioned for future growth with several new EV releases on deck, a vertically aligned supply chain, strategic market approaches, and updated software and tech.

In March, the Volkswagen Group released plans to invest €180 billion (around $193 billion) over the next five years to maintain its position in the industry as it evolves to zero-emission electric vehicles.

Of the investment, 68% will be allocated toward electrification and the digitalization of its lineup, including electric Golf and Tiguan models.

Volkswagen ID 2all concept (Source: VW)

VW plans to add electric Golf and Tiguan models to lineup

CEO of VW Passenger Cars, Thomas Shafer, spoke to Automobilwoche, saying the latest gas-powered Golf model will be the company’s last as the automaker looks toward an electric future.

Shafer says under newly appointed chief designer Andreas Mindt’s lead, VW is returning to its roots, saying, “put in a nutshell: stability, sympathy, and enthusiasm.”

The first visible proof of this is the recently released ID 2all concept starting under $27,000 (€25,000) with up to 279 miles range (450km) and several new features from the brand. Shafer says the ID 2all model is a critical piece showing where the company wants to go overall, as he explained:

Close to the customer, top technology, great design and extremely high quality standards. And at a crisp price of less than 25,000 euros. This is how we make e-mobility suitable for the masses.

The automaker has previously mentioned it will not let its iconic brand names like the Golf die out in the electric era.

Volkswagen has also stated plans to convert its best-selling Tiguan SUV to electric, tipped to be called the ID. Tiguan. Shafer told Automobilwoche:

It is clear that we will not give up iconic names like the Golf, Tiguan and GTI, but rather transfer them to the electric world.

However, he added, especially with the Golf EV, “It has to fit the genes.” Volkswagen doesn’t want to simply label any vehicle with the brands. It has to represent the name. For example, Shafer says:

That’s why we’re only bringing the electric Golf when it really has Golf genes in it – such as a flatter roof compared to the ID.3.

Shafer said VW won’t build the electric Golf until the company’s new Scalable Systems Platform (SSP) platform is built, which is due out in 2026.

As for the electric Tiguan, Shafer says it doesn’t have to wait until the SSP is ready, adding:

With a tall model like the Tiguan, that’s possible. We can do that very well with the MEB+ platform. We are much more flexible there. We’ll have to see whether it makes sense to do this now or later.

When asked about a 20,000 euro EV, Volkswagen’s leader said as of right now, such an electric car cannot yet be priced at current battery and raw materials costs. Meanwhile, he says VW is working to find a solution.

Volkswagen recently referred to using its economies of scale alongside vertical supply chain integration to bring down costs in the future.

“One thing is clear,” according to Shafer, “from 2023, the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand will only be selling battery-electric vehicles in Europe.”